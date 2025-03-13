Jace LaViolette Could Make Texas A&M Aggies History This Weekend
The Texas A&M Aggies might be having an inconsistent start to the 2025 baseball season, but their biggest star is still on the verge of history.
In the bottom of the fifth inning during their midweek matchup with Prairie View A&M, Aggies star Jace LaViolette hit his 55th home run, making him one home run shy of tying the school record set by Daylan Holt during the 2000 season.
The Aggies won that game 14-0.
This season, LaViolette is off to a sluggish start, hitting a career-low .241 batting average, with a career-low OBP of .419. He also has 13 hits and 20 RBI thus far in 16 games, but head coach Michael Earley believes he is on the cusp of breaking out.
"I would never say this to him, but just the swings he's taking in the cage, and then the swings he took all week were great, like, he's in a really good spot," Aggies coach Michael Earley said after the game. "He's swinging at good pitches. He's hit some balls really, really hard with not a ton to show for it."
This weekend, the No. 19 Aggies are heading into a tough series this weekend against the No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide, with LaViolette inching toward history.
But according to Earley, LaViolette is focused on winning the series, much more than setting a record - one that will certainly be broken one way or another as his season progresses. He also has an outside shot - albeit an improbable one - at breaking the school record for RBI set by Scott Livingstone in 1988 with 228. To reach that record, he will need to add 68 more RBI to his name, which would give him a career-best 88 for the year.
"Yeah, I don't think for him, it's not really a thing or anything he's thinking about," Earley said. I don't think, but, I mean, he's not showing it by his at bats."
In his career with the Aggies LaViolette is hitting .291 with 55 home runs, 161 RBI and 28 stolen bases. He also has 28 doubles and five triples in his career, and has a career OPS of 1.102.
