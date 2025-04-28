Texas A&M Swept In First SEC Series vs. No. 1 Texas Longhorns
Michael Earley and the Texas A&M Aggies came into the Texas state capital with heads high and confidence soaring, having won seven of their last nine conference contests.
That confidence, however, was quickly extinguished at the hands of the top-ranked Texas Longhorns and former A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle, who won yet another one-run contest Sunday afternoon to sweep the first SEC Lone Star Showdown on the diamond, by a score of 6-5.
The Aggies were able to get ahead by a pair early in the ball game, as Caden Sorrell smacked a double off the top of the right field wall to score Jace LaViolette, and a single from catcher Bear Harrison scored Wyatt Henseler to give the Aggies a 2-0 lead after the first.
A double from Adrian Rodriguez and a sacrifice fly from Ethan Mendoza in the third inning, however, put the Longhorns on the board and tied the contest at two runs apiece.
Wyatt Henseler would pull through in the fourth, one pitch after fouling off what would've been a go-ahead grand slam, doubling to left field to score Ben Royo and Blake Binderup to give the Aggies a 4-2 lead.
The fourth inning was one to remember defensively for Caden Sorrell, who made a spectacular, Superman-esque play to start the inning and take away a hit from the Longhorns.
After a wild pitch brough Kimble Schuessler home to give the Longhorns another run, Myles Patton was pulled in favor of Weston Moss with two outs in the sixth inning.
And whatever he threw in the sixth inning was not the Weston Moss that Aggie fans are used to seeing.
After walking three consecutive batters, Moss was quickly pulled, and Luke Jackson toed the rubber, and promptly allowed a single up the middle to Texas catcher Rylan Galvan that brought two runs across and gave the Longhorns a 5-4 lead, their first of the day.
Sorrell's heroics would continue, blasting an opposite-field home run 414 feet to tie up the game at five, but Adrian Rodriguez's solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning capped off the win and the sweep for the Longhorns, giving Jim Schlossnagle the last laugh in his first battle against his former team.
The Aggies will look to regroup when they host Lamar University Tuesday night at Blue Bell Park.