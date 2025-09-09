Texas A&M Baseball Releases 2026 SEC Schedule
It’s one of the most wonderful times of the year.
Texas A&M received its first glimpse of the 2026 SEC baseball schedule on Tuesday with opponents and sites set for the 2026 SEC slate. A&M returns 17 letterwinners from last season and added additional reinforcements to boost the program’s talent. In 2025, there was 13 SEC teams that earned NCAA Tournament bids and a record-tying eight SEC teams chosen to be hosts for the NCAA Regionals.
With tons of anticipation for what head coach Michael Earley brings to the table in Year 2 in Aggieland, the Aggies look to make a magical ride to Omaha, Nebraska, for the Men’s College World Series, and it starts by racking up wins against conference opponents, something A&M fell short of last season.
Who visits Aggieland?
To open SEC play, the Georgia Bulldogs visit town on March 20-22, against whom A&M closed the regular season out against last season. A&M dropped 2-of-3 to the squad, which was, back then, the No. 10 team in the nation.
Later, the Vanderbilt Commodores will fly from Nashville, Tennessee, to take on the Aggies on April 2-4.
Headlining the biggest game at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park is the Texas Longhorns and former A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle returning to College Station on April 10-12, where he coaches in the opposing dugout for the first time since the treacherous breakup from the 12th Man, who will show no grace towards him after his questionable remarks made.
On May 1-3, the Auburn Tigers travel to Aggieland after dropping their game to the Aggies, 3-2, in the SEC Tournament last season. Closing the home schedule out is the Mississippi State Bulldogs on May 14-16.
Road games
Beginning the conference slate is the Oklahoma Sooners, who host A&M at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman, Oklahoma, for the very first time since joining the SEC on March 13-15. Two weeks later, A&M travels to Columbia, Missouri, to take on the Missouri Tigers at Taylor Stadium on March 27-29. The last time A&M competed against Missouri was at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, where they got swept, 3-0.
Another trip will be to Alex Box Stadium, where the Aggies travel to on April 17-19 to take on the LSU Tigers, who are the defending National Champions after defeating Coastal Carolina in two games. The Aggies took the regular season series against the Tigers, 2-1, but dropped their final game of the season in the SEC tournament in Hoover, Alabama, which ended A&M’s 2025 campaign.
A&M then heads to Gainesville, Florida, matching up against the Florida Gators on April 24-26. The last meeting between both programs came in 2024, where A&M lost 2-of-3 at Condron Family Ballpark before meeting at Charles Schwab Field, where the Aggies took both games, 3-2 and 6-0, that ended Florida’s season.
Later in the schedule, the Maroon and White travel to Swayze Field in Oxford, Mississippi, to battle the Ole Miss Rebels on May 8-10, who are the 2022 NCAA National Champions. Out of the 16 SEC teams, A&M does not play Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama or South Carolina but might see them in the SEC Tournament which is scheduled for May 19-24.
The dates for each series are not set in stone due to possible shifting for television purposes and might result in a Thursday-Saturday series.