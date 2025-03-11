No. 19 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers: How to Watch
Last week was a major improvement on the week before for the Texas A&M Aggies, but they still came across two losses on the week, which caused to slide down the D1Baseball Rankings even more, dropping five spots from 14 to 19.
The Aggies will have a chance at redemption as they host the Prairie View A&M Panthers at Blue Bell Park Tuesday night for their midweek matchup, as conference play sits just around the corner for the team.
Texas A&M comes fresh off of a weekend series with the New Mexico State Aggies, which ranged from highs such as a 19-0 blowout on Friday to lows that included a 4-1 loss on Sunday.
The only offense in Sunday's loss came from the bat of leadoff hitter Kaeden Kent with a solo home run in the third inning.
Other than that, the only hits the team had in the game were singles from Hayden Schott and Terrence Kiel II, both coming around the same time that Kent's homer went into the bleachers. The Aggies didn't have another hit until Wyatt Henseler smoked a double in the ninth inning.
"I mean, they (New Mexico State) found some holes that we didn't find, I don't think we did anything to hurt ourselves," head coach Michael Earley said after the loss. "I mean, we needed to get more guys on base, but I don't think we did anything that was, you know, terrible at the plate. I thought we hit the baseball hard and I think we had some good at-bats."
Here is how to watch Texas A&M's midweek matchup:
WHAT: No. 19 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers
WHERE: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, College Station, TX
WHEN: Tuesday, March 11, 2025, 6:00 p.m. CST
HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network
HOW TO LISTEN: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 190
