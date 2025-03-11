All Aggies

No. 19 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers: How to Watch

Here is how to watch the No. 19 Aggies' midweek game.

Aaron Raley

Jun 17, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies designated hitter Hayden Schott (5) celebrates as he scores a run against the Kentucky Wildcats during the sixth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Jun 17, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies designated hitter Hayden Schott (5) celebrates as he scores a run against the Kentucky Wildcats during the sixth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Last week was a major improvement on the week before for the Texas A&M Aggies, but they still came across two losses on the week, which caused to slide down the D1Baseball Rankings even more, dropping five spots from 14 to 19.

The Aggies will have a chance at redemption as they host the Prairie View A&M Panthers at Blue Bell Park Tuesday night for their midweek matchup, as conference play sits just around the corner for the team.

prager
Jun 22, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies starting pitcher Ryan Prager (18) throws against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Texas A&M comes fresh off of a weekend series with the New Mexico State Aggies, which ranged from highs such as a 19-0 blowout on Friday to lows that included a 4-1 loss on Sunday.

The only offense in Sunday's loss came from the bat of leadoff hitter Kaeden Kent with a solo home run in the third inning.

Other than that, the only hits the team had in the game were singles from Hayden Schott and Terrence Kiel II, both coming around the same time that Kent's homer went into the bleachers. The Aggies didn't have another hit until Wyatt Henseler smoked a double in the ninth inning.

"I mean, they (New Mexico State) found some holes that we didn't find, I don't think we did anything to hurt ourselves," head coach Michael Earley said after the loss. "I mean, we needed to get more guys on base, but I don't think we did anything that was, you know, terrible at the plate. I thought we hit the baseball hard and I think we had some good at-bats."

Here is how to watch Texas A&M's midweek matchup:

WHAT: No. 19 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers

WHERE: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, College Station, TX

WHEN: Tuesday, March 11, 2025, 6:00 p.m. CST

HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network

HOW TO LISTEN: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 190

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI

MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:

feed

Published
Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

Home/Baseball