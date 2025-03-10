Texas A&M HC Michael Earley Finding Positives After Loss to New Mexico State
Sunday afternoon was one of hope and eventually one of doubt for the then-No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies, losing their series finale to the New Mexico State Aggies, 4-1.
However, two players provided what little of a silver lining for the Maroon and White during the tough Sunday contest.
Left-handed pitcher Myles Patton lasted 6 2/3 innings, allowing only two hits, two runs, one walk, and striking out four.
On the offensive side, Kaeden Kent provided the only run in the for Texas A&M, a solo home run in the third inning, his sixth consecutive game with an extra base hit.
Unfortunately, that was all the offense that the team could muster to support Patton and the rest of the pitching staff.
Nevertheless, head coach Michael Earley was still willing to hand out praise to his two young star ballplayers, Patton especially.
"Today was another really good performance, he filled up the zone with three, four pitches, just did an awesome job," Earley said on the Long Beach transfer.
Earley's praise of Kaeden Kent stemmed from Kent's production from the leadoff spot, which is exactly what the head coach expected from the shortstop.
"It's awesome to get that kind of production from him," Earley said. "I mean, you know, drawing it up, he wasn't supposed to come into the year as the leadoff hitter, but he has done all that we could ask him to."
When asked about the offensive woes in the loss, Earley simply said they just "needed more people on base."
"I mean, they (New Mexico State) found some holes that we didn't find, I don't think we did anything to hurt ourselves," Earley said. "I mean, we needed to get more guys on base, but I don't think we did anything that was, you know, terrible at the plate. I thought we hit the baseball hard and I think we had some good at-bats."
Earley and the Aggies will look to rebound when they take on Prairie View A&M Tuesday night in College Station.
