No. 19 Texas A&M Drops Another Game In Late Innings vs. No. 17 Alabama

The Aggies lost their second consecutive game late in the going against the Crimson Tide.

Aaron Raley

Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) looks over the field after the loss against the Tennessee Volunteers at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
For the second straight game, the Aggies came back in the bottom of the eighth inning after Wyatt Henseler nabbed his first hit of the weekend series and scored Sam Erickson, tying up the game at two.

And for the second straight game, the Alabama Crimson Tide played spoiler to the potential comeback yet again.

Only this time, instead of back-to-back home runs, the Crimson Tide went one step further, as first baseman Will Hodo sailed a grand slam just into the visitor bullpen, giving the series to the Crimson Tide, 6-2.

hayden schott
Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies designated hitter Hayden Schott (5) walks off after striking out against the Tennessee Volunteers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Defensive errors proved to be costly for the Aggies yet again, with three errors coming in the game after not committing any for the past six games, and they all came in the later third of the ballgame.

In the seventh inning, a misjudged grounder by Kaeden Kent allowed a baserunner on first. The next play, a poorly played fly ball by Jamal George allowed the runners to advance, which would lead to a four-pitch walk and then an RBI single by Justin Lebron.

And then, in the fateful ninth inning, after the leadoff hitter was caught stealing second, a fielding error by Sawyer Farr allowed a runner to get on first. A walk followed and then a single to load the bases for Alabama. After the single, Jason Torres struck out, which should have been the final out of the inning. Up next was Will Hodo, and that was that for game two of the series.

The first five innings of the game were a certified pitcher's duel between Justin Lamkin and Riley Quick. Lamkin went five innings, allowing three hits, one earned run, three walks, and striking out eight Tide batters.

The series now officially won by the Tide, the Aggies will look to get back on track and carry some momentum into the next week of play when they wrap up their first SEC series of the year against Alabama tomorrow at 4:00 p.m.

Aaron Raley
