No. 19 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide, Game 2: Live Game Log
The No. 19 Texas A&M Aggies did not get the start to conference play that they were probably hoping for Friday night, losing 6-4 to the No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide late in the ball game, the first conference game for either team.
After the Maroon and White tied the game at four in the bottom of the eighth inning with a solo home run off the bat of Hayden Schott, Alabama came right back in the top of the ninth inning, with Tide second baseman Brennan Norton and left fielder Kade Snell teaming up for back-to-back home runs off of Brad Rudis, which would come after what some would call a head-scratching bullpen call by head coach Michael Earley.
After Luke Jackson began his relief of starting pitcher Ryan Prager retiring the first four batters he faced, including two of them by way of strikeout, Coach Earley pulled Jackson in favor of LHP Kaiden Wilson, as lefty hitter, Alabama first baseman Will Hodo, who had homered earlier in the game, was up to bat. After Hodo was sat down, Brad Rudis was brought into the game, and that is when Norton and Snell put the game on ice for the Tide.
Lefty Justin Lamkin will get the start for the Aggies, and they will look to even the score going into Sunday's finale.
First pitch is set for 2:00 p.m., and we will be right here with live game updates as the action unfolds from Blue Bell Park in College Station.
