No. 20 Texas A&M Sweeps Doubleheader To Win Series vs Vanderbilt

This series saw highest of highs and the lowest of lows for the Texas A&M Aggies, but it was able to end on the highs as the Maroon and White swept the Vanderbilt Commodores in a doubleheader Friday to win their second straight SEC series in the 2026 season.

Forced to adapt after inclement weather on Saturday posed a threat, the two teams finished up their weekend with two games on Friday, with Texas A&M winning the first game 8-4 and run-ruling the 'Dores in the final game, 12-0.

The pair of wins boosts the Aggies to 25-6 on the 2026 season and 7-5 in SEC play.

Aggies Slam the 'Dores Shut In Friday Doubleheader

Texas A&M Aggies first baseman Gavin Grahovac (9) hits an RBI double. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Determined to avoid a repeat of their Thursday night opener, the Aggies got out in front early in the first game as Gavin Grahovac scored thanks to a wild pitch and Nico Partida followed up with a two-run home run to put the Ags ahead by three after the first inning.

The Commodores would get on the board with a pair of solo home runs in the top of the third inning, but the bottom of the fourth inning started a string of scoring for A&M that saw them score at least one run in every remaining inning in the game, as Jorian Wilson scored on a throwing error.

Wilson would again add to the run total with an RBI single in the fifth inning, Grahovac homered in the sixth inning, Bear Harrison would then single in Wilson in the seventh, and Partida scored again in the eighth inning to put the No. 20 team at eight runs, the same that they scored in Thursday night's loss.

But the pitching was easily the difference.

Weston Moss, Gavin Lyons, and Clayton Freshcorn formed a picture perfect 1-2-3 punch that were able to strike out six Commodores and while they did give up 10 hits, the runs were kept under wraps, and gave the Aggies some redemption after last night's 14-8 loss.

Game 2 of the day, however, was all Texas A&M, and was again highlighted by a stellar performance on the mound, this time by Aiden Sims.

Using 117 pitches, Sims sliced and diced his way through the Vanderbilt lineup, only allowing three hits, walking two, and striking out eight hitters.

The offense that was behind him was nothing short of spectacular as well, as the Aggies would produce home runs in the first four innings of the second contest of the day, starting in the first inning with Chris Hacopian launching a two-run shot.

The second inning saw Bear Harrison follow up on his two-homer night from Thursday with a two-run bomb over the right center wall, putting A&M up 4-0 after two innings.

That lead would grow by three thanks to a no-doubter by Blake Binderup that nearly struck the recreation center in left field behind the scoreboard, and it was 7-0 Maroon after the first third of the game.

Nico Partida would continue his productive weekend with his second home run of the day, a two-run shot in the fourth inning that also brought home Jake Duer to put A&M up by near double-digits.

The double-digit lead was accomplished thanks to a two-RBI single by Caden Sorrell in the sixth inning, which was immediately followed by an RBI single off the bat of Hacopian, and Sims would finish off Vanderbilt in the top of the seventh inning to end the weekend even earlier than intended.

Texas A&M will hit the road for San Marcos as they take on Texas State in their midweek contest Tuesday, before the Lone Star Showdown returns to College Station next weekend as the Aggies welcome the No. 2 Texas Longhorns for the first home series against their rivals since Texas joined the SEC.

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