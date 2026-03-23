No. 23 Texas A&M Stuns No. 7 Georgia Bulldogs With Run Rule Victory

With backs against their wall and looking to avoid a sweep at home, the Texas A&M Aggies came up big on Sunday, securing a mercy rule victory over the Georgia Bulldogs with a hefty score of 18-5.

The Aggies scored 11 runs in the fourth and fifth innings combined, led by a Nico Partida grand slam in the fourth inning, four of his six runs batted in on the day.

Aiden Sims took the win for the Aggies to remain undefeated on the year, going 5.2 innings while only allowing two hits, three earned runs, walking one, and striking out eight.

Texas A&M Avoids Sweep With Run Rule Win Over No. 7 Georgia Bulldogs

Texas A&M's Gavin Grahovac (9) celebrates an RBI single. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

In contrast to their past conference games, the Maroon and White got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning with RBI by both Jake Duer and Blake Binderup.

Georgia designated hitter Jordy Oriach cranked a home run for the third straight game in the top of the second, an early comeback seemingly on the horizon for the Bulldogs.

Gavin Grahovac grounded into a fielder's choice to score a run in the bottom of the second, continuing a streak of innings with a score for the team that went all throughout the game.

A single by Nico Partida and a double by Bear Harrison in the bottom of the third inning tacked on three more runs for the Aggies, and Partida would follow with his grand slam.

Partida had a perfect day at the plate, going 4-for-4 with six runs batted in.

The Aggies would then pour it on in the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring seven runs in the frame, highlighted by a two-RBI double off the bat of Jake Duer.

Georgia mustered a few more runs in the game with a two-run double by Ty Peeples in the sixth inning and a two-run home run by Rylan Lujo, but the damage had long been done, and Clayton Freshcorn finished out the rest of the game, giving the Aggies the 18-5 win, their second conference win of the 2026 campaign.

The Aggies now shift their attention to the Houston Christian Huskies on Tuesday night for their midweek contest at Blue Bell Park.

Top Performers:

Nico Partida: 4-4, HR, 6 RBI

Gavin Grahovac: 2-5, 2 RBI

Aiden Sims: 5.2 IP, 2 H, BB, 8 K, 89 pitches

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