No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies Baseball Preview: Missouri Tigers
The No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies load the bus for road trip number two on the 2026 conference slate as they head up north for a weekend series with the Missouri Tigers.
Both teams have struggled in the early stages of conference play thus far, with Texas A&M sitting at 2-4 and the Tigers at 1-5, with Missouri's lone win coming last Friday in Knoxville against the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Aggies, while they have gone 1-2 in both of their first two conference series this season, are much more focused on redeeming themselves from the embarrassment that they suffered at the hands of Missouri last year in College Station, when they were swept by a Tigers team that entered the weekend winless in SEC play.
TAMU vs. Mizzou
The Tigers were given two midweek games to play over the past week, defeating the Illinois Fighting Illini 5-1 Tuesday night before dropping their Wednesday night contest against the Lindenwood Lions 10-4.
Texas A&M was successful in their lone midweek matchup on Tuesday, besting the Houston Christian Huskies 5-1 at Blue Bell Park in College Station.
Game Schedule
Game 1: Friday, March 27, 6:00 PM, SEC Network
Game 2: Saturday, March 28, 4:00 PM, SEC Network
Game 3: Sunday, March 29, 1:00 PM, SEC Network
All games will take place at Taylor Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.
Team Leaders
Texas A&M
Hitting
Batting average: Caden Sorrell, .386
Home runs: Caden Sorrell, 12
Runs batted in: Caden Sorrell, 39
Pitching
Wins: Aiden Sims, 4
Strikeouts: Shane Sdao, 38
Earned run average: Aiden Sims, 3.77
Missouri
Hitting
Batting average: Jase Woita, .376
Home runs: Jase Wiota, 4
Runs batted in: Jase Wiota, 29
Pitching
Wins: Josh McDevitt/Brady Kehlenbrink, 3
Strikeouts: Brady Kehlenbrink, 47
Earned run average: Josh McDevitt, 3.19
About the Coaches
Michael Earley, Texas A&M: Earley is in the midst of his second year as head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, serving as a hitting coach from 2022 to 2024 and then taking over head coaching duties after Jim Schlossnagle's departure. Before moving to College Station, he spent five years with the Arizona State Sun Devils as an assistant under head coach Tracy Smith. Prior to his coaching career, he spent six years in the Chicago White Sox farm system as an outfielder.
Kerrick Jackson, Missouri: Jackson currently sits in his third season with the Tigers, currently sitting with a 55-77 overall record and 13-51 conference record. Before making the move to Columbia, he spent a year as the head coach of the Memphis Tigers in the 2023 season, and the Southern Jaguars from 2018 to 2020. Jackson previously served as an assistant coach with the Tigers from 2011 to 2015.
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Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.Follow AJRaley03