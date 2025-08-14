All Aggies

Report: Texas A&M Baseball Releases Fall Exhibition Schedule

Texas A&M releases its fall schedule featuring two games in October at Blue Bell Park.

May 21, 2025; Hoover, AL, USA; Texas A&M third baseman Wyatt Henseler (8) fields and throws to first for an out during the game with Mississippi State in the first round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the fall semester quickly approaching, Texas A&M Baseball reportedly has its fall exhibition schedule set, featuring two games at Blue Bell Park.

Per reports from TexAgs, the Aggies will host Sam Houston State and TCU on October 3 and October 10, respectively.

After a rollercoaster of a year with Texas A&M's head coach leaving, a College World Series championship appearance and then a total flip ending the 2025 campaign with a 30-26 record, Texas A&M Baseball puts that behind them, as they start the 2026 season on a clean slate.

To give Blue Bell Park some early action in the fall semester, Texas A&M will host Sam Houston State and TCU on back-to-back Fridays in October. The Aggies matched up with Sam Houston State twice this season, run-ruling them in seven innings both times.

As far as TCU goes, the Aggies did not match up with them in 2025 although the Horned Frogs had a great season, finishing with a 39-20 record before being knocked out of the College World Series race with back-to-back losses in the Regional round.

How Do The Aggies Match Up This Year?

Texas A&M Aggies' Kaeden Kent (6) flips the ball to Ben Royo (10) for the double play as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, May 22, 2025. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas A&M has seen a lot of changes during the 2025 offseason, including seven Aggies heading to the MLB system. Jace LaViolette, Justin Lamkin, Kaeden Kent, Myles Patton, Kaiden Wilson, Wyatt Henseler and Ryan Prager all got selected in the 2025 MLB Draft, sending some incredible Aggies out of College Station.

A huge loss for Texas A&M is that of Lamkin, Patton, and Prager, which for most of the season, was the starting trio out on the mound for three-game series. The bullpen lost a great arm in Wilson as well, the left-handed relief pitcher who came up in big moments this season for the Aggies.

The Draft also took Texas A&M's home run leader LaViolette, dominant shortstop Kent, and former Ivy League Player of the Year Henseler. While losing seven key Aggies, head coach Michael Earley and recruiting staff were able to pick up some powerful players out of the transfer portal.

A big time pickup for the Aggies is Chris Hacopian, the shortstop heading down from the University of Maryland. The incoming junior was incredible in Maryland, as he led the team in hits last season with 72, as he finished the season with an impressive .375 batting average.

A familiar face is also coming back to Aggieland, Travis Chestnut, who was a part of Texas A&M's historic race to the College World Series just one season ago.

With the exhibition games set for October, we will be sure to see many Aggies shuffle through, as the coaching staff tries to decide who will be the starting nine for the 2026 season.

