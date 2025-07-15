Second Baseman Returning To Texas A&M For Senior Season
After the conclusion of the 2025 MLB Draft, second baseman Ben Royo decides to come back to Aggieland after exploring some professional options. Royo, the transfer from Rice, quickly became a fan favorite for the Aggies as he became the everyday second baseman for Texas A&M.
Royo, from Corpus Christi, Texas, decided to stay close to home when figuring out where he wanted to play college baseball and landed with the Rice Owls. In his freshman season at Rice, Royo appeared in 49 games, making 48 starts, batting .261 to go along with a team-high 13 home runs.
To go along with his team-high 13 home runs, Royo also posted 40 RBIs for the Owls, picked up four doubles and one triple as he scored 32 runs and stole three bases. After an incredible season, Royo was named to the All-Silver Glove Series Team as well as earned C-USA All Freshman Team Honors.
As a sophomore at Rice, Royo slowed down a little bit as he only appeared in 15 games, starting 12 of them. He hit a career low of .184 to go along with a home run and three RBIs.
Royo's Time At Texas A&M
After a less-than-ideal sophomore season, Royo decided it was time to pack his bags as head coach Michael Earley recruited him over to Texas A&M. In his junior season with the Aggies, Royo became an everyday player and certainly gained the confidence back that he lost during his sophomore year.
As an Aggie, Royo appeared in 44 games, starting 36 of them, as he improved his batting average to .258 to go along with five doubles and a triple. His bat got hot at the plate as well, as he hit 10 home runs and had 23 RBIs. He was also able to total 10 multi-hit games and four multi-RBI performances.
One of Royo's best hitting performances came in April when the Aggies played Lamar, as he racked up eight RBIs in the Aggies' 13-6 win, proving his patience at the plate. Not only did Royo have eight RBIs, but he also hit two home runs in this matchup.
After the Aggies lost two infielders to the 2025 MLB Draft in third baseman Wyatt Henseler and shortstop Kaeden Kent, I'd expect to see Royo take charge of that side of the infield, as he is really one of the only starting infielders returning.