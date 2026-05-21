What Texas A&M Can Expect From Auburn In the SEC Tournament Quarterfinals

SEC Tournament baseball is fully underway, and the bracket is starting to take shape.

The Texas A&M baseball club now knows exactly who it will prepare in Hoover, Alabama.

It is Auburn.

The Tigers are coming in hot as a No. 6 seed and one of those schools that could make it tricky to come by a win, ahead of the major announcement on who will be in the Top 8 with hosting rights.

The Aggies are looking to make a statement in their date with the Tigers, but it will not come without a fight, as the two met not too long ago.

More on Auburn

Auburn Tigers' LJ Cormier (41) pitches as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. on Friday, May 15, 2026. Georgia Bulldogs defeated Auburn Tigers 9-7. | Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Entering the highly anticipated contest in a rematch, the Tigers held a 36-18 record going into the week and were 17-13 in the SEC. They were on a one-game winning streak and were 21-10 at home, 10-8 away, and 5-0 on a neutral field.

Last time the Aggies faced them, it was at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in a series where head coach Michael Earley & Co. dropped two of its three games to the skipper, Butch Thompson, and his crew.

The first game went in favor of Auburn, with a dominating 18-5 win in seven innings. Following the massive win, the Aggies were on the wrong end of another game, falling 5-4, sending it into Sunday with a chance to sweep. The Auburn pitching staff and bats were unable to travel home with the brooms after losing 4-3.

During Game 1, Auburn tossed Andreas Alvarez out on the mound, where he had a complete game with only six hits given up and punching out 11 A&M hitters. As for A&M, Shane Sdao was awarded the start and went only an inning after allowing six earned runs on four hits and two walks.

Leading the day for the Tigers was Brandon McCraine, who had five at-bats with three hits and runs on a day where he drove in four runs, which led the team. Three other star hitters each had three RBIs and got to the bullpen to open up the game in a hurry.

After an ugly outing for the Fightin’ Farmers, things were cleaned up to keep it competitive.

On the mound was Aiden Sims, who took responsibility, going five innings and giving up five runs on seven hits, with four strikeouts and a walk. Chase Fralick and Bub Terrell each recorded two RBIs, with Bristol Carter adding on to the scoreboard with one of his own. Jake Marciano was awarded the win after throwing for six innings with only four hits allowed.

In Game 3, Weston Moss earned the win after throwing 6.1 innings with only one run allowed on one hit with six strikeouts. Chris Rembert and McCraine each registered a pair of hits, but no one could generate enough power to finish the job.

Now, the rematch is here.

A&M vs Auburn. Friday night.

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