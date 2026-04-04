Caden Sorrell is On Pace To Break These Legendary Texas A&M Baseball Records

In recent years, there have been some legendary names heading through the Texas A&M baseball program. Prolific hitters like Jace LaViolette and Braden Montgomery have made their mark in the Aggie uniform, even carrying the program to its first appearance in the College World Series final.

It's safe to say the Maroon and White have not missed yet, as center fielder Caden Sorrell is quickly making himself known as one of the best players in college baseball at the moment. From Golden Spikes Award attention to preseason Southeastern Conference accolades, Sorrell is doing damage with his bat and playing his position to the very best.

With that in mind, the single greatest season of offensive production belongs to Daylan Holt, an Aggie who was the single most critical player of the 1999 season, after tallying an insane 34 home runs and 105 RBI. Now, almost 30 years as a leader, the former A&M great has some real competition.

The next great Fightin' Texas Aggie

June 1, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns infielder Jared Thomas (9) forces out Texas A&M Aggies outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) during the second round in the NCAA baseball College Station Regional at Olsen Field College Station. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Perhaps the most important returning piece to the A&M puzzle this offseason, Sorrell has burst back onto the scene after battling an injury-prone sophomore campaign and has turned adversity into fuel for greatness.

Through the Aggies' first 31 contests, Sorrell has been nearly unstoppable throughout each and every series, belting 16 homers, effectively hitting at least one every other game that he steps up to the plate. Not only is the young slugger hitting home runs left, right, and center, he is also making hits look routine, recently knocking in his 51st RBI.

With his pace, Holt's RBI record is within reach with his hot streak spanning over the course of the season. Despite an opening series loss to Vanderbilt, Sorrell knocked two balls out of the park in an act of brilliance, and his fielding ability has been elite in an awfully busy center field.

A long postseason could benefit Sorrell in reaching the lofty goals ahead of him, as more at-bats give an even greater opportunity to set records. Holt had that exact benefit, as the 1999 season was among the greatest offensive showings in school history, as the Aggies made it the CWS after defeating Clemson at home.

With still plenty to look forward to in the 2026 season, Sorrell is quickly climbing the MLB Draft boards and perhaps the best is yet to come for a player who is on his way to being the next Aggie of story-book legend.

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