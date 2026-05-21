Texas A&M Rotation Dealt Major Injury Update Ahead of SEC Tournament

With the regular season behind them, the Texas A&M Aggies are looking to the postseason with plenty on the line. The program has not won the SEC Tournament since 2016 despite College World Series appearances in 2017, 2022 and 2024.

Furthermore, the Aggies are currently ranked 10th in the country and fighting for a top-eight national seed to secure a home-field advantage. To achieve this, a strong performance in the SEC Tournament will be critical to gain the selection committee's trust.

Texas A&M will need to be in top form after losing two of its last three series, and it will have to do so without one of its top options on the mound.

Aiden Sims Remains Out for SEC Tournament

Texas A&M infielder Ryan Targac sits in the outfield after the sweep over Oregon, sending the Aggies to Omaha, at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Speaking with the media on Wednesday, May 20, Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley gave updates on his team’s status ahead of the upcoming trip to Hoover, Ala., for the SEC Tournament.

While generally positive, he did confirm that starting right-handed pitcher Aiden Sims would not play in the conference tournament. This comes after he sat out during the regular-season closing series against Mississippi State in College Station, Texas.

“He's not going to pitch this weekend,” Earley said of Sims. “He's great. I mean, he looks great. He's going to pitch this season — again, this season — he's going to pitch in the postseason, but we're going to keep him.”

This move is precautionary, as Sims has been dealing with “tightness” that kept him out against the Bulldogs. Earley said there is a chance the righty pitches in Hoover, but it is unlikely, opting to preserve his health for the NCAA Tournament.

“There is a little bit of next weekend in mind. … He's going to throw when he's there. He's going to throw on [Thursday, May 21, and Friday, May 22], so we're just gonna probably, I would say, unless he just feels great, I would say we're gonna lean way, way heavy toward that we're just gonna keep him for the regional.”

Florida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan talks with Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley before an NCAA baseball game at Condron Family Ballpark at Alfred A. McKethan Field in Gainesville, FL on Friday, April 24, 2026. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sims’ absence is a big deal for Texas A&M. He leads the team in several categories, including ERA, opposing batting average, innings pitched and games started, among others. Aside from Sims, though, the Aggies are generally benefiting from health: “Everyone is ready to go,” Earley said.

With Sims sidelined, the plan against Mississippi State in Game 1 was to turn to senior lefty Ethan Darden. The Aggies lost 18–11, and Darden conceded two runs in 2.0 innings. He started again in Game 3, giving up one run in 3.1 innings in a 7–6 win.

Darden has appeared in 23 games this season, starting three. Texas A&M will likely dig deep into its rotation when Darden starts, as the win against Mississippi State was just his third game this season of more than two innings and his first game with three.

Earley hinted that Darden could be back on the mound on Friday, May 22, against the winner of LSU-Auburn.

“We're going to kind of wait and see who we match up against. … You could possibly see, and I've never seen before in my life, that one guy started three out of the last four games. I don't think that's out of the question.”

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