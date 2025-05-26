Texas A&M Aggies Coach Michael Earley's Job in Jeopardy
The Texas A&M Aggies baseball team's season is at an end and an incredibly disappointing end at that.
After entering the season as the consensus No. 1 team in the country, the Aggies ultimately finished 30-26 and missed the NCAA Tournament entirely for the first time since 2021. They battled numerous injuries throughout the season, but it doesn't change how disappointing the season was as a whole.
As a result, some heads may be about to roll.
During a conversation on social media, Kendall Rogers, co-owner of D1Baseball, gave a grim update on the future of Aggies first-year head coach Michael Earley.
"I would be very surprised if they stand pat," Rogers wrote.
Earley, 37, just completed his first season as the Aggies' head coach. He briefly followed Jim Schlossnagle to Texas as an assistant, but came back to College Station as head coach just days later.
Though the season was very disappointing, Earley is still very proud of his players for giving it their all each and every day.
”This year is not how we drew it up, but they never stopped playing,” Earley said. “Not a lot of clean baseball as a whole throughout the year to put us in the situation we’re in, but a lot of hard-nosed baseball.
”We’ve had situations throughout the year, whether it be injuries or self-inflicted,” Earley said. “One thing never stopped and that was our care and our belief, and [the players’] belief in each other and I’ve really proud of them for that.”
No matter what happens, the Aggies have some big decisions to make if they want to get back to contention, especially with Jace LaViolette and other key players likely on their way out.
”I love Texas A&M.” Earley said. “I love being a part of the university, the culture, the community, everything. I’ve learned more than I could have possibly imagined.”