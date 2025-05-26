Preseason No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies Left Out Of 2025 NCAA Tournament
The great New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra once said "It ain't over 'til it's over."
Well, for Michael Earley and the Texas A&M Aggies baseball team, it's over.
During "Selection Monday" for the field of 64 for the NCAA Tournament, the reigning runners-up of the College World Series were not announced as participants for any of the regionals to determine the contenders for the College World Series, officially putting an end to their season.
With their omission, the Aggies become the first preseason no. 1 team to miss the postseason since 1991.
Then again, after the season that the team had, this shouldn't come as a surprise to anybody, Texas A&M fan or not.
The Aggies finished with an overall record of 30-26, and a conference record of 11-19, both a major drop-off compared to how the team performed last year.
Starting the season as the preseason No. 1 and favorite to win the 2025 College World Series, the Aggies season quickly began falling apart, beginning with the news that infielder Gavin Grahovac had suffered a shoulder injury, and he would be forced to miss the remainder of the season after only playing the first six games of the season.
After winning their first five games, Grahovac's injury proved to be detrimental to Texas A&M, as the Aggies would take the loss in their next four contests, dropping from No. 1 all the way to No. 14 in the blink of an eye.
Starting conference play with a ranking of 19, the Aggies would fall victim to a sweep at the hands of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Vanderbilt Commodores, kicking the Maroon and White out of the Top 25 rankings just over a month into the season.
After finally securing a conference win over the Kentucky Wildcats, the Aggies began to turn their dismal season around starting in Knoxville against the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.
In a rematch of last year's College World Series, the Aggies were able to win their first conference series of the season by winning a double header, and picked up a sweep in the following series against the South Carolina Gamecocks, which featured an improbable 10-run rally in the finale.
After defeating No. 2 Arkansas in Fayetteville, the team was brought back down to Earth as they were swept by former coach Jim Schlossnagle and the No. 1 Texas Longhorns in Austin.
The team was able to shake it off and knock off the No. 2 LSU Tigers in a home series 2-1, but after being swept by the Missouri Tigers, who came into the series winless in conference play, in front of the home crowd in Aggieland, the team's playoff odds took a massive blow, going from just about being guaranteed a spot in the 64-team field, to being on the outside looking in.
And things didn't get any better after losing an away series to No. 10 Georgia in Athens, and the team knew they had to perform well, and maybe even win the SEC Tournament if they even wanted a chance back in the playoffs.
After a 9-0 win over Mississippi State and a 3-2 victory over the Auburn Tigers, the Aggies' Cinderella-esque run came to an end courtesy of their old friends from Louisiana State, who defeated them 4-3 in a game that saw Jace LaViolette essentially playing with only one hand.
As the team now navigates through the offseason, the team will look to 2026, and whether they will retain key elements to their team such as LaViolette, who is currently projected to be selected in the top 10 of the 2025 MLB Draft, but is currently a junior and could return for a final season in College Station if he truly desired.
The team will also be forced to make a decision surrounding head coach Michael Earley, and whether 2025 was the only season that Earley will be spending as the team's leader.