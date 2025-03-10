All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Continue to Plummet In D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings

After a 3-2 week, the Aggies find themselves even lower in the rankings.

Aaron Raley

Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies designated hitter Hayden Schott (5) walks off after striking out against the Tennessee Volunteers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies showed improvement in their most recent week of games, after suffering a four-loss skid the week before as the no. 1 seed, bumping them all the way to no. 14.

But a 3-2 record this week was not enough to sway the D1Baseball rankers, who kicked the Maroon and White down five more places to 19th on the board.

The Aggies opened the week with a disappointing 7-4 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners in front of the Blue Bell Park faithful, a game where the Aggies committed not one, not two, but five defensive errors. Not too many teams win games after a stat like that.

Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) reacts after striking out against the Tennessee Volunteers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Thankfully the team was able to turn in around with a 6-2 win over the Texas Southern Tigers the very next night, which saw Gavin Kash move from the outfield to first base, where he had been during his time at Texas Tech, and the time played what head coach Michael Earley described as a "good, clean, nine-inning game" with no errors.

Friday night surely boosted the confidence of the Aggie team, run-ruling the New Mexico State Aggies 19-0 thanks to a lights-out pitching performance from Ryan Prager and home runs by Jace LaViolette, Wyatt Henseler, and a grand slam by Gavin Kash.

Saturday's contest against New Mexico State saw a sharp drop in offense, but still more than enough to get the job done in the 7-1 win.

Whatever confidence was built up over Friday night and Saturday afternoon was most likely erased Sunday afternoon, however, as a third-inning home run by Kaeden Kent proved to be the only offense for the Aggies as they dropped the final game of the series 4-1 to New Mexico State.

The Aggies will look to turn their season around as they host Prairie View A&M and then begin SEC play this upcoming weekend against the No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Here is the complete updated Top 25, as of March 10, 2025:

1) LSU Tigers

2) Tennessee Volunteers

3) Arkansas Razorbacks

4) Georgia Bulldogs

5) Florida State Seminoles

6) North Carolina Tar Heels

7) Florida Gators

8) Oregon State Beavers

9) Oregon Ducks

10) Clemson Tigers

11) Texas Longhorns

12) Oklahoma Sooners

13) Ole Miss Rebels

14) Wake Forest Demon Deacons

15) UC Santa Barbara Gauchos

16) Vanderbilt Commodores

17) Alabama Crimson Tide

18) Stanford Cardinal

19) Texas A&M Aggies

20) Dallas Baptist Patriots

21) Troy Trojans

22) Southern Miss Golden Eagles

23) Virginia Cavaliers

24) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

25) Auburn Tigers

