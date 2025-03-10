Texas A&M Aggies Continue to Plummet In D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings
The Texas A&M Aggies showed improvement in their most recent week of games, after suffering a four-loss skid the week before as the no. 1 seed, bumping them all the way to no. 14.
But a 3-2 record this week was not enough to sway the D1Baseball rankers, who kicked the Maroon and White down five more places to 19th on the board.
The Aggies opened the week with a disappointing 7-4 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners in front of the Blue Bell Park faithful, a game where the Aggies committed not one, not two, but five defensive errors. Not too many teams win games after a stat like that.
Thankfully the team was able to turn in around with a 6-2 win over the Texas Southern Tigers the very next night, which saw Gavin Kash move from the outfield to first base, where he had been during his time at Texas Tech, and the time played what head coach Michael Earley described as a "good, clean, nine-inning game" with no errors.
Friday night surely boosted the confidence of the Aggie team, run-ruling the New Mexico State Aggies 19-0 thanks to a lights-out pitching performance from Ryan Prager and home runs by Jace LaViolette, Wyatt Henseler, and a grand slam by Gavin Kash.
Saturday's contest against New Mexico State saw a sharp drop in offense, but still more than enough to get the job done in the 7-1 win.
Whatever confidence was built up over Friday night and Saturday afternoon was most likely erased Sunday afternoon, however, as a third-inning home run by Kaeden Kent proved to be the only offense for the Aggies as they dropped the final game of the series 4-1 to New Mexico State.
The Aggies will look to turn their season around as they host Prairie View A&M and then begin SEC play this upcoming weekend against the No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide.
Here is the complete updated Top 25, as of March 10, 2025:
1) LSU Tigers
2) Tennessee Volunteers
3) Arkansas Razorbacks
4) Georgia Bulldogs
5) Florida State Seminoles
6) North Carolina Tar Heels
7) Florida Gators
8) Oregon State Beavers
9) Oregon Ducks
10) Clemson Tigers
11) Texas Longhorns
12) Oklahoma Sooners
13) Ole Miss Rebels
14) Wake Forest Demon Deacons
15) UC Santa Barbara Gauchos
16) Vanderbilt Commodores
17) Alabama Crimson Tide
18) Stanford Cardinal
19) Texas A&M Aggies
20) Dallas Baptist Patriots
21) Troy Trojans
22) Southern Miss Golden Eagles
23) Virginia Cavaliers
24) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
25) Auburn Tigers
