Jace LaViolette Finds Groove Again As No. 14 Texas A&M Run Rules New Mexico State
Now, this is what Texas A&M fans are used to seeing.
After what seemed to be some sort of offensive slump for the team, the No. 14 Aggies got back to their old ways Friday night, run ruling the New Mexico State Aggies in their first game of their weekend series, 19-0.
For the third straight game, the Aggie offense opened up with Kaeden Kent scoring a leadoff walk. A double by Gavin Kash and a groundout by Terrence Kiel II scored the first runs of the game for the Ags in the bottom half of the first inning.
A double by Kent and a two-run homer off the bat of Wyatt Henseler quickly saw the Aggies build a 7-0 lead after two innings.
Breaking a slump of his own, Jace LaViolette launched his fourth home run of the year over the right center field fence to score himself and Kent as a part of a three-run third inning.
The fourth inning is what really ripped the game open for the Aggies. The inning started with a pair of doubles by Kash and Kiel II, as a single by Hayden Schott scored the former.
A sacrifice fly by Jacob Galloway would score Kiel II, as the Maroon and White took a commanding 12-0 lead in the fourth.
The team wouldn't stop their offensive onslaught there, though, as LaViolette would come through yet again with a two-RBI single to score Jamal George and Sawyer Farr.
After Wyatt Henseler walked to load the bases, Gavin Kash showed why he was a valuable pickup for the Aggies in the transfer portal, launching a grand slam into the right field bleachers to extend the Aggie lead to a spectacular 18-0.
After taking a scoring break in the fifth inning, Texas A&M added another run in the sixth with an RBI single by Terrence Kiel II to cap it off at 19-0.
Ryan Prager took the win with ease for Texas A&M, going the full seven innings, allowing only three hits, no runs, and striking out seven, while also notching his 200th career strikeout with the Maroon and White.
The showdown between the two Aggie ball clubs continues Saturday at 2:00 p.m.
