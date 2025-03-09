No. 14 Texas A&M Baseball Drops Series Finale vs. New Mexico State
The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies found themselves on a low in the season yet again, dropping game three of their weekend series against the New Mexico State Aggies, 4-1.
Texas A&M scored a run with a Kaeden Kent home run in the third inning, in what would be Kent's sixth straight contest with an extra base hit.
Little did the home crowd know, that was all the offense that their boys would be able to display.
Hayden Schott's second inning single and Terrence Kiel's hit in the fourth inning would be the only additional aspects of offense the team could muster, not even putting another runner on base until Wyatt Henseler came through with a double in the ninth inning.
After the double-digit-hit performances on Friday and Saturday, Sunday's four-hit showing can only be described as somewhat anticlimactic.
It seemed as though Kent's long ball would keep the team in the game, even after New Mexico State got on the board the following frame with a solo home run of their own.
In the seventh inning, however, New Mexico State would take the lead on a sacrifice fly and added two more runs after a two-RBI single by Jonathan Clough in the eighth.
Texas A&M's ninth inning consisted of a fly out by Jace LaViolette, a double by Wyatt Henseler, a fly out by Gavin Kash, and a groundout to third by Terrence Kiel II, unable to build on the lone run produced in the third inning.
Lefty Myles Patton put up a solid performance for Texas A&M despite taking the loss in the contest Sunday. In his 6 2/3 innings of work, he allowed only two hits, two earned runs, walked one, and struck out four.
While the loss does halt a portion of Texas A&M's momentum going forward, the team will look to shake it off as they welcome Prairie View A&M to Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. for their midweek matchup.
