Texas A&M Baseball Adds Many Key Talents To 2026 Roster During Offseason
Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley and staff have been extremely busy this offseason as they have added 10 new players to the 2026 baseball roster. After losing seven players to the 2025 MLB Draft, the Aggies have some spots to fill in all parts of the ballpark.
Travis Chestnut, St. Edwards University
While picking up nine new faces, the Aggies circled back to Travis Chestnut, who was a part of the Aggies' historic 2024 baseball season. After spending the previous season at a junior college, the NCAA granted him one more year of eligibility, as he will spend it in Aggieland.
MJ Bollinger and Jake Duer, Florida Atlantic University
The Aggies grabbed two solid players from Florida Atlantic University in MJ Bollinger and Jake Duer. Bollinger, the incoming junior pitcher, had an incredible season on the mound as he recorded a 2.01 ERA in 28 appearances. With the Aggies losing four pitchers to the draft, Bollinger should be a key player out of the bullpen.
The other FAU transfer, Duer, who played two seasons at TCU prior, is an incoming senior outfielder who hit an impressive .428 during the 2025 campaign. The left-handed hitter played in 34 games for the Owls and tallied 59 hits paired with 27 RBIs.
Chris Hacopian, University of Maryland
During the offseason, the Aggies picked up a top-five player in the transfer portal in Chris Hacopian, the incoming junior who played two seasons with Maryland. In 2025, Hacopian had a breakout season, batting a career high .375, paired with 72 hits and 61 RBIs.
As a sophomore in 2025, Hacopian earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors as he led the team in hits with 72 and had played in all 52 games.
Maddox Latta, Cal State Fullerton
The last player that the Aggies snagged from the transfer portal is Maddox Latta, the fifth-year senior Big West Field Player of the Year. During his senior season, Latta led the team in batting average with a .362, which also ranked fourth in the Big West.
He also scored a team high 52 runs for Cal State Fullerton, which ranked eighth in the conference. His final overall batting average in his four years is a .304, meaning he will bring a lot of dominance at the plate into Texas A&M.
Ethan Darden, Clemson
Another pitcher that was picked up in the transfer portal is Ethan Darden, a left-handed pitcher coming from Clemson. In three seasons with the Tigers, Darden compiled a 5.50 ERA paired with an overall 12-9 record. After losing four pitchers to the MLB Draft, who all happened to be left-handed pitchers, Darden should be a common arm out of the bullpen due to his experience and pitch arsenal.
Carson Bailey and Wesley Jordan, Baylor University
The Aggies grabbed two players from Baylor, just an hour and a half up the road from College Station. Carson Bailey, the left-handed pitcher and incoming sophomore, finished his freshman season with a 4.89 ERA along with a 3-3 record through 13 appearances.
The Aggies' most recent commit, Wesley Jordan, is a fifth-year senior outfielder who ranked third for the Bears in terms of batting average with an impressive .308. In two seasons with Baylor, Jordan hit 19 home runs, batted in 73 runs, and had 104 hits in his time as a bear.
Zane Becker, Arkansas
The Aggies landed a fellow SEC rival in Zane Becker, who spent his freshman season at Arkansas behind the plate. Becker played in 20 games this season for the Razorbacks as he averaged a .258, had 8 hits and recorded his first collegiate home run.
Juan Vargas, Tennessee Tech
Juan Vargas, a right-handed pitcher out of Georgia, is making his way to Texas A&M after spending his first two seasons of collegiate baseball with Tennessee Tech. In his time at Tennessee Tech, Vargas maintained a 3.82 ERA, as well as an impressive 11.30 strikeouts per nine innings.