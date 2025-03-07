Texas A&M Baseball Star Could Return From Injury Sooner Than Later
After spending much of the early season plagued with injuries, the Texas A&M Aggies might finally have some good news in the injury department.
According to reports from D1Baseball insider Kendall Rogers, Texas A&M star Caden Sorrell is making progress in his recovery, and may even have a target date set for his return.
Per Rogers, Sorrell could return for Aggies' SEC opening series vs. Alabama on March 14-16 at Bluebell Park in College Station. Sorrell has been out since before the beginning of the season with a hamstring injury.
Either way, no matter how long it takes for Sorrell to get healthy, Earley is not going to rush it - thanks in large part to freshman Terrence Kiel Jr.
"The way (Kiel) is playing, there was never a rush (to get Sorrell back), but I just want to be super diligent," Earley said last week. "I told him, 'You're going to play a majority of the season,' and I know it sucks right now, especially at the beginning, but we're going to be super smart and cautious with him."
Last season, Sorrell exploded onto the scene, hitting .275 with a .369 OBP and .555 slugging percentage in 62 games. In 214 total plate appearances and 182 at bats, Sorrell scored 44 runs with 50 hits and 43 RBI, along with 11 home runs. He also finished the year with eight doubles, three triples, and nine stolen bases to his name.
The Aggies will be back on the field this weekend vs. New Mexico State in at Bluebell Park.
