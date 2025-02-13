Texas A&M Outfielder Out For The "Forseeable Future" With Injury
Opening weekend for the No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies is right around the corner, and the team is more than ready to get their 2025 campaign on the road after the success they found in 2024.
They will face the Elon Phoenix in a three-game series to start the season's play, however, they won't have everyone that they expected to have for the opener.
Head coach Michael Earley announced Thursday afternoon that outfielder Caden Sorrell had suffered a hamstring injury and would be "out for the forseeable future until the team feels that he is 100% healthy."
Until then, freshman Terrence Kiel Jr. will be the starting right fielder for Texas A&M.
As a true freshman in 2024, Sorrell impressed many with his offensive numbers, with 11 home runs and also nine stolen bases.
Sorrell was a part of a star-studded outfield last year that also consisted of Braden Montgomery and Jace LaViolette.
Kiel, the son of former Texas A&M and then-San Diego Chargers safety Terrence Kiel, made quite the name for himself during his time at Pace Academy in Atlanta, and coach Michael Earley is also enjoying what he is seeing from the young ballplayer.
"He has played really, really, well since he has been here. He came back from break in a really good spot, so he has earned that," Earley said.
The first pitch of the 2025 Aggie baseball season is scheduled for tomorrow night at 6:00 p.m. at Blue Bell Park, with Ryan Prager taking the mound for Michael Earley's first official game as head coach of the Maroon and White.
