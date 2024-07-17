Texas A&M RHP Tanner Jones Selected By Kansas City Royals In 6th Round Of MLB Draft
Another Aggie off the board and onto the pros.
The Kansas City Royals kept the ball rolling for the Texas A&M Aggies in this year's draft by using their sixth-round pick to call upon A&M RHP Tanner Jones with the 167th pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.
This pick came two picks before his batterymate Jackson Appel, who was picked up by the Chicago White Sox.
The Kansas City Royals currently sit on a 52-45 record, good enough for third in the American League Central standings, seven games behind the leading Cleveland Guardians, and four and a half behind the Minnesota Twins at the All-Star break. The Royals have a combination of youth and experience on the team in the form of superstar shortstop and AL MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr. in his third major league season out of Colleyville, TX, and also veteran catcher Salvador Perez. The former World Series MVP should make for a wise mentor should Jones be called up to bigs.
After two seasons at Jacksonville State, Jones transferred to College Station for the 2024 season. In his 15 appearances (12 starts), he posted a questionable 6.33 ERA, but struck out 47 hitters in his 48 and a third innings of work, walking only 19 batters on his way to a 3-1 record.
Jones was one of seven Aggies drafted in the 2024 MLB Draft, which also saw Braden Montgomery taken by the Boston Red Sox in the first round, 12th overall, the highest drafted Aggie in school history. Chris Cortez was picked up by the Los Angeles Angels with pick 45 in the draft, followed by A&M commit Wyatt Sanford two picks later by the Pirates. Ryan Prager was chosen at pick 81, also by the Angels. Jones was pick 167 by the Royals, followed by Jackson Appel being taken by the White Sox two picks later. To round out, Ali Camarillo was drafted 346th overall by the Oakland Athletics, and Evan Aschenbeck was taken with pick 392 by the Chicago Cubs.
There are still some undrafted picks that could be signed, so stay tuned for more major league signings for the Maroon and White.