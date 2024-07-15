Texas A&M Commit Selected By Pittsburgh Pirates In 2nd Round Of 2024 MLB Draft
In the 2024 MLB Draft, a third Texas A&M Aggie has been selected to take their talent to the professional level.
Only this one is yet to play an inning of collegiate baseball.
Wyatt Sanford, a shortstop out of Frisco Independence HS in Frisco, TX, and Texas A&M commit, was taken 47th overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft.
Sanford was selected two picks after the Los Angeles Angels selected A&M RHP Chris Cortez with pick 45 to add to their bullpen in the future.
As expected, outfielder Braden Montgomery was the first Aggie taken in the draft, with the Boston Red Sox snagging the switch hitter with the 12th overall pick in the draft, fitting for someone who comes from the home of "The 12th Man."
Baseball is nothing new in the Sanford genetics, though. Wyatt's father Chance Sanford was also drafted by Pittsburgh in the 1992 MLB draft, eventually debuting for them in 1998, and then spent a year with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1999.
The left-handed hitter has been praised for his contact-hitting abilities, specifically with fastballs, and was also noted for his high bat speed.
Baseball America's top 500 prospects list currently has the young Sanford at number 42. MLB Pipeline has Sanford at 35, Keith Law has him at 34, and Kiley McDaniel has him at 37.
Many expect Sanford to fulfill his commitment to College Station, in hopes of possibly being drafted higher in a future major league draft but getting selected in the top 50 in the draft straight out of high school is nothing to shrug off, either.