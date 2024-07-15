All Aggies

Texas A&M Star Pitcher Ryan Prager Picked No. 81 Overall by L.A. Angeles in MLB Draft

Star Texas A&M Aggies Pitcher Ryan Prager has found an MLB home.

Matt Galatzan

Jun 22, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies starting pitcher Ryan Prager (18) throws against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 22, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies starting pitcher Ryan Prager (18) throws against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports / Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies were well represented in the 2024 MLB Draft on Sunday night, with multiple players and commits being selected by various teams.

And Sunday, that trend continued, with star pitcher Ryan Prager being selected No. 81 overall by the Los Angeles Angles in the third round.

The redshirt sophomore posted an intimidating 9-1 record to go along with 124 strikeouts and a 2.95 ERA this past season and was also key in the Aggies College World Series final run.

Jun 8, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M pitcher Ryan Prager (18) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

After a forgettable performance against the Oregon Ducks in the Super Regional that saw Prager surrender six earned runs in just one-and-two-thirds of an inning, he was able to find his groove again against Kentucky, going six-and-two-thirds, striking out four, and taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

He then went on to help the Aggies to their lone victory over Tennessee in the final series, giving up eight hits and just two earned runs in four innings with six strikeouts in the 9-5 win.

However, Prager's fondest memories come from his home field in College Station, where he saw countless successes during his two years on the field.

“I think it’s super special to get to play here," Prager said of Olsen Field. "We’ve worked all year up until this point for it. Now, we start a new season and it’s the fun time of the year. We’re just really excited for it. ... There’s a comfort level with it, you get to play in front of your fans, you know it will be packed for your games and the energy will be there."

Now, barring a decision to return, he takes those talents to the professional ranks, where he will join his teammate and fellow pitcher Chris Cortez, who was taken at No. 45 overall by the Angels in Round 2.

Matt Galatzan

