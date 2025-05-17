Texas A&M Drops Final Series of Season vs. No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs
Michael Earley and the Texas A&M Aggies are going to need the SEC Tournament performance of a lifetime next week if they want to be locked into the NCAA Regionals.
The team was unable to end their regular season the way that they most likely intended, coming up short to Wes Johnson's No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs by a score of 7-5, making the A&M final record 28-25, with an 11-19 conference record.
The loss on the weekend locks Texas A&M into the 14th seed of the SEC Tournament, where they would face the No. 11-seeded Oklahoma Sooners at the time that this article is being constructed.
In contrast to the past two games, the Bulldogs found themselves on the board first courtesy of a two-run homer off the bat of third baseman Slate Alford in the bottom of the fifth inning, and the Aggies would counter with a two-run shot of their own thanks to Bear Harrison.
Georgia catcher Henry Hunter wouldn't let the game stay tied for long, though, as he would also send a two-run bomb over the right field wall in the bottom half of the sixth, giving the Bulldogs a 4-2 lead.
Again, the Maroon and White would come back with two runs of their own, this time in the form of back-to-back home runs from Ben Royo and Terrence Kiel II, their 10th and 2nd homers of the season, respectively, tying the game at four runs apiece.
The Bulldogs would take the lead for good in the bottom of the seventh, however, after an RBI single by Ryan Black and a two-RBI single by designated hitter Ryland Zaborowski gave the team a comfortable 7-4 lead after the seventh inning.
Aggies shortstop Kaeden Kent would inch his team closer with a solo home run to center in the top of the ninth, but Jace LaViolette would go down swinging to end the ball game and the regular season for both teams.
Kaeden Kent and Wyatt Henseler each went 2-4 at the plate today, leading the Aggies in hits, and Kent, Gavin Kash, and Sawyer Farr each drew walks on the day.
The Aggies now look towards the SEC Tournament in Hoover, AL starting on Tuesday, where the Maroon and White will likely take part in the final game of the day, currently scheduled for 9:00 PM.