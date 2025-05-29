Texas A&M Baseball Reveals Team Awards
Following the season-ending loss to LSU and with plenty of buzz heading into the offseason, Texas A&M Baseball announced its team awards.
Marion Pugh Most Valuable Player Award – Caden Sorrell
In a season clouded by disappointment, Caden Sorrell was one of the few bright spots for the Aggies. Despite battling injuries all season, Sorrell managed to earn the team MVP award and deservedly so. In 26 games, he crushed 12 home runs, drove in 32 runs, and posted a stellar .337 batting average.
Oh, he also gave us the two of the best moments in A&M’s disastrous season – his walk-off home run against South Carolina and his three-run bomb against LSU to clinch the series.
C.E. “Pat” Olsen Outstanding Pitcher Award – Justin Lamkin
Although the pitching staff came short of expectations, the arms really carried this team at the end of season when the bats got cold – and Justin Lamkin was at the forefront of it all.
In his final two starts — against Georgia and Auburn — Lamkin was dominant. He gave up just six hits across those games, including a complete game versus Georgia where he never even reached a three-ball count.
Across 15 starts, Lamkin posted a team-best 3.42 ERA and held opposing hitters to a .235 batting average. By the end of the season, Lamking became one of the most feared pitchers in the entire SEC.
Wally Moon Award – Caden McCoy
Given to the player who shows the most improvement from fall to season’s end, the Wally Moon Award went to freshman Caden McCoy.
McCoy developed into a go-to bullpen option for pitching coach Jason Kelly, making 14 appearances and posting a 4.91 ERA while holding opponents to a .209 batting average. His growth was a bright spot for the future of Aggie pitching.
Marion Spirit Pugh Award – Hayden Schott
By this point, it is safe to say that Hayden Schott is one of the biggest personalities College Station.
Known for his charisma and outspoken personality on social media, Schott quickly became a fan favorite — and was named the program’s “12th Man” for the 2025 season.
Though the season didn’t go as planned, Schott will be remembered for his unwavering love for his teammates and for Texas A&M.
Lorraine B. and William B. “Breezy” Breazeale RBI Award – Jace LaViolette
Last but not least, arguably the greatest Aggie of all time, Jace LaViolette.
Jace came into the year with all-time expectations, being named the preseason player of the year, Preseason SEC Player of the Year, and Preseason First Team All-American among many others. The season may not have met those sky-high expectations, but LaViolette never stopped giving his all.
“To the 12th Man, I just want to say thank you. I can’t imagine baseball without it,” he said after his final game.
He leaves Aggieland as the program’s all-time home run leader and one of the most prolific hitters in A&M history.