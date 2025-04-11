Texas A&M Aggies Star Shows Off With Masters Themed Celebration After Walk-Off HR
After a brutal, injury-plagued start to the season, the Texas A&M Aggies now seem to have something cooking.
The Aggies won the final two games of last week's series against Tennessee to stun the then-No. 1 team in the country, but they didn't stop there. On Thursday, the Aggies earned a hard-fought win in their series opener against South Carolina, with Caden Sorrell's walk-off home run lifting them to an 8-7 victory in 10 innings.
However, the Aggies' celebration seems to be garnering more attention than the game itself.
Sorrell donned a green jacket, which the Aggies have been giving players who hit home runs during the ongoing Masters golf tournament, during his postgame interview with ESPNU. Not only that, but he showed off his putting skills before flipping his club and ending his interview in style.
"I had the honor of being able to wear the green jacket," Sorrell said, per TexAgs. "It's a fun thing we just started, and we've been hitting more homers since we introduced the golf stuff, so it's working."
Like many of his teammates, Sorrell missed significant time early in the season. In fact, he didn't make his season debut until March 29.
He's barely missed a beat since returning, however, as he now has six home runs in eight games on the year. His latest one could not have come at a better time, as well.
"He threw a middle-away fastball, and I was sitting that and was able to put a good swing off on it," Sorrell said. "It was an indescribable feeling, especially doing it here in front of the 12th Man."
With four-straight wins, including Tuesday's victory over Sam Houston, the Aggies now have their second-longest winning streak of the season, only after their 5-0 start to the season. They'll look to stay hot when they continue their series against South Carolina on Friday night and then conclude the series on Saturday afternoon.
If the green jacket celebration is any indication, they at least seem to be having a ton of fun out on the field.
"I love morale. I love team," coach Micahel Earley said. "We preach 'team' all the time and anything that brings them together, and like I said yesterday, as many times as I can see that putter, that's a good thing, and I guess that jacket is part of it too now."