Texas A&M Aggies Baseball vs. Vanderbilt Commodores: How to Watch, Preview
The Texas A&M Aggies baseball team has had a rough start to the 2025 season, sitting at 11-9 overall, including a recent sweep at the hands of Alabama, after beginning the season as the consensus No. 1 team in the nation.
They were able to bounce back in a big way on Tuesday, taking down Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 17-7 in College Station.
Now, the Aggies have a chance to get back on track in the SEC as they head to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores this weekend.
Despite their midweek win over Belmont, Vanderbilt (16-5) is looking to get back on track themselves after dropping their SEC opening series to Auburn last weekend.
The Commodores are led offensively by senior right fielder Jacob Humphrey, who is hitting a team-high .400 from the plate with a .522 OBP and 1.104 slugging percentage. In 55 at-bats this season, Humphrey has 22 hits, 13 RBI, and one home run. He also has 11 stolen bases.
The trio of Riley Nelson, Brodie Johnston and RJ Austin also have a massive impact, with Nelson hitting 19 RBI on .356 batting, and Johnston hitting 21 RBI and one home run, while Austin is .341 from the plate with 18 RBI and three home runes.
In the pitching department the Commodores are likely to start Cody Bowker in Game 1, who has a 2-1 record with a 2.08 ERA in 26 innings pitched through five starts. If last weekend is any indication, the Commodores could start Ethan McElvain in Game 2, and JD Thompson in Game 3.
Here is how to watch Texas A&M's matchup with the Commodores:
WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
WHERE: Charles Hawkins Field, Nashville, TN
WHEN: Game 1: March 20 at 6 p.m.
Game 2: March 21 at 6 p.m.
Game 3: March 22 at 2 p.m.
HOW TO WATCH: Game 1: SEC Network
Game 2: SEC Network+
Game 3: SEC Network+
HOW TO LISTEN: 1150 AM/93.7 FM, TAMU Sports Network, 12th Man Mobile
