Bear Harrison Leads Texas A&M To Huge Victory vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
That's certainly one way to come back after a dreadful weekend.
After the Texas A&M Aggies found themselves completely ousted from the weekly D1Baseball rankings following their colossal disaster of a conference opener, the Aggies seem to have turned it around for the time being.
What started as a close contest between the Aggies and the Islanders turned into a runaway by the main Texas A&M school, and the Aggies took a run-ruled 17-7 victory in seven innings.
The Islanders got on the board first with a two-run double in the first inning, taking an early 2-0 lead.
The Maroon and White would answer back with a vengeance, however, scoring six runs in the bottom half of the inning, thanks to RBI by Terrence Kiel II, Gavin Kash, and two apiece by Hayden Schott and Kaeden Kent.
However, the Islanders would storm back in the second, scoring four runs off of two fielding errors by the Aggies and also a solo home run, giving the Islanders a one-run lead and the giving the home fans a grim reminder of the horror that occurred at Blue Bell Park this past weekend.
After that, it was all Texas A&M and coming forth was an unlikely hero in the form of St. Mary's transfer catcher, Connor "Bear" Harrison.
Harrison would smash his first Aggieland home run in the bottom of the third inning, a two-runner that also scored Ben Royo to give the team an 8-7 lead early in the third.
The Ags would extend their lead that same inning with a sacrifice fly by Gavin Kash that scored Wyatt Henseler and put the score at 9-7.
Harrison would come through again with his second long ball of the contest, a copy and paste of his third inning shot, a two-run shot to left that also scored Ben Royo.
Jace LaViolette would rope a single into right field to score Kaeden Kent, and another sacrifice fly from Gavin Kash again scored Wyatt Henseler to cap off a five-run inning for the Aggies.
The team would then score four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to send the fans home early after Harrison's fifth run batted in of the game and additional runs hit in by Kaeden Kent, Sam Erickson, and Jace LaViolette.
With the newfound momentum, the Aggies will now take their first trip away from College Station (aside from the Astros Foundation College Classic) as they head to Nashville to square off with the Vanderbilt Commodores.
And hopefully find themselves back on track to being the No. 1 team they were at the beginning of the season.
