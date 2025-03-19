All Aggies

Bear Harrison Leads Texas A&M To Huge Victory vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

The Aggies made quite the turnaround Tuesday night against their counterparts from the coast.

Aaron Raley

Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (3) hits a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (3) hits a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

That's certainly one way to come back after a dreadful weekend.

After the Texas A&M Aggies found themselves completely ousted from the weekly D1Baseball rankings following their colossal disaster of a conference opener, the Aggies seem to have turned it around for the time being.

What started as a close contest between the Aggies and the Islanders turned into a runaway by the main Texas A&M school, and the Aggies took a run-ruled 17-7 victory in seven innings.

schott
Jun 17, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies designated hitter Hayden Schott (5) celebrates as he scores a run against the Kentucky Wildcats during the sixth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Islanders got on the board first with a two-run double in the first inning, taking an early 2-0 lead.

The Maroon and White would answer back with a vengeance, however, scoring six runs in the bottom half of the inning, thanks to RBI by Terrence Kiel II, Gavin Kash, and two apiece by Hayden Schott and Kaeden Kent.

However, the Islanders would storm back in the second, scoring four runs off of two fielding errors by the Aggies and also a solo home run, giving the Islanders a one-run lead and the giving the home fans a grim reminder of the horror that occurred at Blue Bell Park this past weekend.

After that, it was all Texas A&M and coming forth was an unlikely hero in the form of St. Mary's transfer catcher, Connor "Bear" Harrison.

Harrison would smash his first Aggieland home run in the bottom of the third inning, a two-runner that also scored Ben Royo to give the team an 8-7 lead early in the third.

The Ags would extend their lead that same inning with a sacrifice fly by Gavin Kash that scored Wyatt Henseler and put the score at 9-7.

Harrison would come through again with his second long ball of the contest, a copy and paste of his third inning shot, a two-run shot to left that also scored Ben Royo.

Jace LaViolette would rope a single into right field to score Kaeden Kent, and another sacrifice fly from Gavin Kash again scored Wyatt Henseler to cap off a five-run inning for the Aggies.

The team would then score four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to send the fans home early after Harrison's fifth run batted in of the game and additional runs hit in by Kaeden Kent, Sam Erickson, and Jace LaViolette.

With the newfound momentum, the Aggies will now take their first trip away from College Station (aside from the Astros Foundation College Classic) as they head to Nashville to square off with the Vanderbilt Commodores.

And hopefully find themselves back on track to being the No. 1 team they were at the beginning of the season.

Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

