How to Watch Chelsea vs. Aston Villa on TV, Live Stream
A festive Saturday of Premier League action is headlined by Chelsea’s battle with in-form Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.
Villa are absolutely flying again this season under Unai Emery and have climbed to third in the standings following an astonishing streak of seven successive wins in the Premier League. In that time they have beaten Arsenal and Manchester United and have emerged as a surprise title contender.
Whether their form can be sustained remains to be seen, but another sizeable test comes their way in the form of Chelsea this weekend. The Blues are an inconsistent force, but they boast immense quality across their squad and home advantage for the upcoming clash.
Chelsea are not in their best moment of the season, but they have won two of their last three across all competitions and exhibited their potential in the second half of their comeback draw with Newcastle United last time out. Villa will need to be at their best to conquer Enzo Maresca’s men.
Here’s how to watch the clash in west London.
What Time Does Chelsea vs. Aston Villa Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 27
- Kick-off Time: 5.30 p.m. GMT / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Stuart Attwell
- VAR: Paul Howard
The battle between Chelsea and Aston Villa will be available for those with a Sky Sports subscription in the United Kingdom, with the Main Event and Premier League channels carrying the match. Those on the small screen can watch on Sky GO.
Peacock will be showing the fixture in the United States, with a Spanish-language broadcast available via Telemundo Deportes.
As expected, DAZN and fuboTV hold rights in Canada, while HBO Max and TNT Sports will offer the game in Mexico.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra
United States
NBC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Sports, TNT Go
What’s Next for Chelsea, Aston Villa?
Chelsea finish off the calendar year by hosting Bournemouth in the Premier League, but their first fixture of the new year is much harder. The Blues visit Manchester City on Jan. 4 hoping for a first win at the Etihad in nearly five years.
Villa’s tricky fixture list doesn’t get any easier after their trip to Stamford Bridge, with a journey to Arsenal offering them the ultimate title test. A home clash with Nottingham Forest follows in their first game of 2026.