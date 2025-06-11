Texas A&M Aggies Star Receives More Postseason Honors
A day after declaring for the 2025 MLB Draft, Texas A&M Aggies star Jace LaViolette receives another All-American honor to add to his shiny resume. LaViolette was named to the 2025 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Division I All-American Third team.
In his third season at Texas A&M, LaViolette embodied the Aggie spirit, rallying for his team during any circumstance, including playing with a broken bone in his hand in the SEC tournament against LSU. LaViolette started in all 188 games during his career at Texas A&M, including 56 starts during the 2025 season.
LaViolette led the team in home runs this season with 18, but his most exciting home run came against Kentucky in which he became Texas A&M's all-time home run leader. While he broke the record at 57, he went on to hit 11 more before the season ended.
He also led the Aggies this season with 19 multi-RBI games and 15 multi-hit performances. As well as setting the all time home run record, he also set the record for walks with 169. In his career as an Aggie, LaViolette ended with an overall .285 batting average, 202 RBIs and 68 home runs.
While the season did not go the way the Aggies wanted it to, LaViolette helped his team to wins that were doubtful after starting Southeastern Conference play off 1-9. In the three game series against then-No. 2 Arkansas, LaViolette hit four home runs and ended the weekend with seven RBIs.
He was also a large factor in the impressive run the Aggies had in the SEC Tournament, belting a grand slam against Mississippi State in a 9-0 shutout before getting injured in the game against Auburn.
After getting nailed in the hand by a pitch and leaving the game, the season was over for LaViolette before he endured through the pain and came back to designated hit against LSU. In that game, he drove in 2 of 3 RBI, impressing his team as well as fans all around the country.