Texas A&M Aggies Keep Season Alive Thanks to Jace LaViolette

Texas A&M coach Michael Earley joined by ace pitcher Ryan Prager and centerfielder Jace LaViolette to discuss the shutout win over Mississippi State in Round One of the SEC Tournament.

Texas A&M's Jace LaViolette (17) smiles during game three of the NCAA College World Series finals between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Monday, June 24, 2024.
Fighting for a spot in the postseason, Texas A&M baseball was able to shutout Mississippi State 9-0 in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday behind senior ace Ryan Prager and junior Jace LaViolette. The Aggies were set to play on Tuesday, May 20 at 8 p.m. before getting delayed to an early start on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

"I think last night when the game's banged, you're a little frustrated because everyone wants to play," Prager said about the postponing of Tuesday's nightcap. "You want to compete with this group of guys and win a baseball game."

In the batter's box, Laviolette has had a less than ideal outing recently going 0-18 at the plate, before he ignited the A&M offense today with a grand slam by a long shot.

Texas A&M centerfielder Jace LaViolette (17) is greeted at the plate after hitting a grand slam against Mississippi State.
May 21, 2025; Hoover, AL, USA; Texas A&M centerfielder Jace LaViolette (17) is greeted at the plate after hitting a grand slam against Mississippi State in the first round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Whenever I swung and saw that ball go forward, honestly, I was I was pretty happy with that and making baby steps," LaViolette said. "But I just have to stick to my approach, I think that I spent a lot of time with Coach Mike and we work together all the time and it's just being on the fast ball and trusting myself."

With the Aggies finishing 28-25 overall, 11-19 in the demanding Southeastern Conference, the SEC tournament is vital for the Aggies if they want to keep their season alive and have a chance in the postseason.

"Yeah I mean it's tough right?," coach Michael Earley said after being asked about the must-win situation. "I mean I got a lot of care in that locker room and a lot of guys that love playing for Texas A&M and love this team, so baseball's tough and tournament setting you got to kind of find a vibe or a feeling where you get going."

With the Aggies shutout win over the Bulldogs, they advance in the tournament to take on the Auburn Tigers on Thursday, May 22 with first pitch set at 11 a.m.

