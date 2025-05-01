All Aggies

Texas A&M Coach Michael Earley Cites 'Overreaction' For Tuesday Night Ejection

The Aggie skipper was tossed in the eighth inning of their 13-6 win over the Lamar Cardinals Tuesday night.

Aaron Raley

The Texas A&M Aggies were able to get back on track Tuesday night, defeating the Lamar Cardinals in a 13-6 affair that saw Ben Royo and Caden Sorrell each go yard twice as the Aggies bats took it to the Cardinals pitching.

It would not come without some controversy, as Aggie head coach Michael Earley had something happen to him that had never happened before: he was ejected from a game.

The toss came with one out in the top of the eighth inning of the contest when Earley believed pitcher Aiden Sims successfully tagged Lamar shortstop Zane Spinn on a chopper to first base, only for Spinn to be called safe.

It was after the following batter, second baseman Matt Ryan (no, not the former Falcons quarterback) launched a three-run home run to cut the Aggie lead down that Earley really lost his head and got the boot from home plate umpire Jarred Moehlmann.

Earley would say in his postgame interview that he was aware of the rulings, he was just hoping they would simply turn over the call.

"I knew the rule, I was just hoping that they would get together and get the call we wanted the call to go, and that didn't happen," Earley said. "That's the rule, a ball in front of a base, you can't review it, so I knew the rule, I was just hoping they would get together and that they would change it."

Earley would go on to describe his outrage as an "overreaction," but chalked it up to passion for the game.

"I just got upset and probably overreacted, but you know, every pitch matters to me, it matters to this team, every play matters," said Earley. "You see where the game went, our guys did a great job of bouncing back and answering, but this game meant as much to me as any other game we've ever played in the season. I just lost my cool, but my guys picked me up."

Coach Earley and the Aggies will hope that emotions can stay in check this upcoming weekend as they host the No. 2 LSU Tigers at Blue Bell Park.

