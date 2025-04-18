Texas A&M Overcomes Early Woes, Defeats No. 2 Arkansas In Series Opener
There is no hotter baseball team in the Southeastern Conference than the Texas A&M Aggies.
The Maroon and White baseball team opened up their weekend series against the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks in style with a 7-4 win in Fayetteville to mark their eighth consecutive win and sixth consecutive conference win, both of which currently lead the SEC.
It didn't start out that easy for the team though, as the woes of Ryan Prager continued. After Caden Sorrell scored Jace LaViolette in the top of the first inning to score the first run of the game, the Razorbacks would come back and plate two runs in their bottom half of the inning with a double and a groundout.
The Aggies, however, would come back in the top of the second inning, as an RBI by Jace LaViolette and a two-run double from Wyatt Henseler would put the team ahead by a score of 4-2.
Arkansas' Wehiwa Aloy would homer in the bottom of the third inning and bring home two runs to tie up the contest at four apiece.
In the fifth inning, the Aggies would take the lead after RBIs by Kaeden Kent and Blake Binderup, putting the score up to 6-4 in favor of Texas A&M.
After Prager was taken out after his four innings of work, Weston Moss was brought in to pitch for the Aggies, and that might as well have sealed the A&M win right there.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, after a single and a walk put the tying runs on the basepaths, Moss would come up huge with a strikeout on a full count, and even he couldn't hide his emotion from how well he was dealing Friday night.
And in the top of the ninth inning, the Maroon and White would add on some insurance in the form of Jace LaViolette's 12th home run of the year to the opposite field, effectively shutting the door on the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Arkansas would add a couple more baserunners in the bottom of the ninth, but Weston Moss would close out the contest and secure the win for the Aggies, capping off his five masterful innings on the mound.
Their winning streak still as hot as their bats, the Aggies will now finish out the series with a doubleheader on Friday, with the first game starting at 2:00 PM, and the second game taking place an hour after the first one ends.