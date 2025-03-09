Texas A&M Baseball Star Jace LaViolette Explains New Look
Amidst an up-and-down start to the season, Texas A&M Aggies baseball star Jace LaViolette has a brand-new look.
The junior outfielder debuted a shaved-head look after Friday's series opener against New Mexico State. Coincidentally, he also hit his first home run since opening weekend in this game.
As it turns out, LaViolette wasn't the only one to shave his head. In fact, the decision goes back to outfielder Hayden Schott shaving his head last March.
"Last year, I think it was after we went to Floida and didn't have the best week," LaViolette told reporters after Friday's game. "And we came back and all of a sudden his head was shaved and we all started going off. We were all like, 'you know what? Let's just go for it, let's do it, let's see what happens, let's see if we can get a little weird.' So far the shaved heads have proven to come back a little bit."
The Aggies started the 2024 season 17-0 before dropping two of three games against Florida in their first SEC series of the year. That was one of only three series they lost in the regular season, though they eventually got their revenge on the Gators by beating them twice in the College World Series.
Clearly the team thinks Schott was on to something with that decision, and decided to try it again this year. It seems to be working so far, as the Aggies dismantled New Mexico State in a 19-0 win in seven innings on Friday and winning 7-1 on Saturday.
At the very least, it seems head coach Michael Earley approves.
"You know, sometimes baseball teams do quirky stuff, and whatever you think gets you going," Earley told reporters Friday. "What I do like about it and like about this group of guys is just a sense of team and doing stuff together. For the record, not everyone needs to cut their hair. A couple guys I think have great hair, I asked them not to. I think it kinda shows their mentality, but also baseball players do some weird stuff to try and get hits.
