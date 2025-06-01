Texas A&M Aggies Pitcher Announces Decision For 2026
Since the Texas A&M Aggies announced that head coach Michael Earley would return for the 2026 season, numerous key players have announced their intent to return to College Station as well. Standout position players Gavin Grahovac, Terrence Kiel II and Bear Harrison are among those players, and now, a standout pitcher is joining them.
According to Ryan Brauninger of TexAgs, sophomore pitcher Clayton Freshcorn "has no intentions of leaving Texas A&M and will return for the 2026 season."
Freshcorn, who transferred to A&M from McLennan Community College in Waco, made 23 appearances in relief for the Aggies this season, recording a 4.67 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 27 innings played. He saved his best performance for last, though, as he recorded five strikeouts in 3.1 innings played in the Aggies' SEC Tournament loss to LSU on May 23.
"I was able to throw any pitch at any count and land any pitch at any point," Freshcorn said after the LSU game. "And I mean I know our backs are against the wall I know that, I mean there's no other question that I have to go out and perform so I think that with that pressure, it just it made it happen."
"I mean there's no question that we put everything into practices, I mean each moment that we had each breath that we had," Freshcorn said regarding the season. "These guys mean everything to me, I mean especially for a guy like me who is a first-year guy just getting to meet these people and get to know them as humans not just teammates was a big deal for me and I'll never forget it."
A native of Waller, Texas, Freshcorn was very emotional after the LSU game, lamenting his many teammates who would inevitably depart College Station after the fact.
"My biggest goal for this year and for this team was just to help them get as far as they could, especially after something like last year," Freshcorn said. "... I just wanted to give everything I could for the guys that I knew wouldn't be putting on this uniform anymore."
Now, though, Freshcorn will get to make more memories in College Station for at least another year.