Texas A&M Pitcher Pours Heart Out to Aggies: 'These Guys Mean Everything'

After dropping the quarterfinal game to LSU, sophomore pitcher Clayton Freshcorn speaks about what his teammates mean to him as well as the season for A&M.

Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) greets players after the loss against the Tennessee Volunteers at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

In his first season at Texas A&M, sophomore Clayton Freshcorn came up big in later games, pushing the Aggies as far as they could go in the SEC tournament. Freshcorn was a big-time player in the SEC tournament, pitching 5.1 innings during three separate games, recording six strikeouts and giving up no hits or walks.

"My biggest goal for this year and for this team was just to help them get as far as they could especially after something like last year," Freshcorn said after the LSU loss. "... I just wanted to give everything I could for the guys that I knew wouldn't be putting on this uniform anymore."

Freshcorn made a name for himself specifically in the LSU game, pitching 3.1 innings, striking out half of the batters he faced. With the season on the line, Freshcorn stepped in during a big moment and delivered on the mound.

April 19, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Texas A&M players celebrate a grand slam homer by Caden Sorrell during the game with Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in the first game of a double header Friday. From left are Ali Camarillo, Jackson Appel, Sorrell, and Hayden Schott. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

"I was able to throw any pitch at any count and land any pitch at any point," Freshcorn said. "And I mean I know our backs are against the wall I know that, I mean there's no other question that I have to go out and perform so I think that with that pressure, it just it made it happen."

"I mean there's no question that we put everything into practices, I mean each moment that we had each breath that we had," Freshcorn said regarding the season. "These guys mean everything to me, I mean especially for a guy like me who is a first year guy just getting to meet these people and get to know them as humans not just teammates was a big deal for me and I'll never forget it."

With the season most likely at an end, the Aggies will head home with the same grit and attitude to keep improving in the cages and on the mound, hoping to come out stronger for the 2026 season.

