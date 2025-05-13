Texas A&M Aggies Pitcher Announces Medical Retirement From Baseball
Texas A&M baseball has failed to live up to its high expectations this season. Part of the reason has been a lack of consistency out of its relief pitchers. Now, the Aggies are taking another major hit to their bullpen.
Senior left-handed pitcher Troy Wansing has announced his plans to medically retire from baseball.
Wansing was a standout at Staley High School in Kansas City, Missouri. In his senior year, he dominated on the mound. Wansing put up a 5-0 record with an 0.84 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 41.0 innings. On top of baseball, he was a varsity basketball player.
After his stellar senior season, Wansing took his talents to Purdue. In his freshman season as a Boilermaker, Wansing pitched in 15 games, including 12 starts. He posted a 4-4 record with a 5.44 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 51.1 innings. Wansing was just two strikeouts short of Purdue’s freshman punch-out record. He was also named to the 2022 Big Ten All-Freshman Team.
Wansing transferred to A&M after his freshman season and continued his success as a sophomore. Wansing quickly found himself on the mound often for the Aggies. He had a 5.50 ERA in 52.1 innings pitched and struck out 72 hitters. Wansing’s phenomenal SEC Tournament performance earned him a 2023 SEC Tournament All-Tournament Team nod.
Since the 2023 SEC Tournament, Wansing has made one appearance. He has struggled with injury the past two seasons, even undergoing back surgery during the 2024 postseason.
Wansing was honored among A&M’s other seniors during last Saturday’s Senior Night, which was a 4-1 loss to Missouri. Throughout the series, the Tigers took advantage of the Aggies’ relievers, pointing out just how much of a loss Wansing has been for the Maroon and White.