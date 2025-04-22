Texas A&M vs. Sam Houston State Baseball Game Gets Schedule Change
The Texas A&M Aggies and Sam Houston State Bearkats will still play against each other Tuesday for the second time in three weeks, just a bit sooner.
Due to anticipated inclement weather, the first pitch between the two Lone Star schools has been moved up two hours to 4:00 PM.
The Aggies and Bearkats will meet on the diamond for the 138th time in their history, with the Aggies holding a solid lead on that series with a 92-43-2 all-time record, including a 14-1 victory two weeks ago against the team in Huntsville.
The Aggies enter the latter part of April as one of the hottest teams in the SEC, even in the entire NCAA at that.
After winning two of three games against No. 2 Arkansas in Fayetteville this past weekend, the Aggies have now won three consecutive SEC series, including back-to-back series against top two teams.
And as they gear up to face their archrivals, the No. 1 Texas Longhorns, this is the kind of performance that the 12th Man would prefer to see from the Maroon and White.
But alas, they have the Bearkats to get through first, and as has been the case in most midweek matchups this year, right-handed pitcher Gavin Lyons will get the start on the mound for the Aggies as they look to secure their 10th victory in their last 11 contests.
During this hot streak, the Aggies have outscored their opponents by an astronomical margin of 112-49, and star outfielder Jace LaViolette is fresh off an awarding of SEC Player of the Week after boasting a .412 batting average with five home runs and 11 runs batted in as the Aggies went 3-1 on the week.