Michael Early Raves About Texas A&M Aggies True Freshman
To no one's surprise, the Texas A&M Aggies entered the 2025 season with high expectations as the consensus No. 1 team in the nation,
What many might not have expected, however, was for a freshman to steal the headlines early on, with a roster that is stacked full of talent.
Well, that is except for Aggies head coach Michael Earley, who had a pretty good idea of what Terrance Kiel II was going to be capable of once it was time for him to step on the field.
"The cool thing about TK is, I think everyone else, not me, but I think more people you know, were more nervous because he's a freshman and wondering if he's nervous, and he had no nerves at all, none, and he hasn't since the day he stepped on campus," Early told TexAgs Live. "Like just really comfortable in his skin and confident in his abilities, and no surprise us. I mean, I knew he would perform. He's been performing in practice, and I never thought the lights would be too big for him. And I was just really excited for him. I was able to talk to his text mom a little bit last night. Just just happy for them as a family, that he could come out and perform like that. It was really cool."
Last weekend for the Aggies vs. Elon, Kiel stepped in for an injured Caden Sorrell and put together a solid stat line, ending the weekend with four hits, three RBI, and a stolen base. He also currently sits with a team-best .500 batting average, an OPS of 1.136, and .636 on-base percentage, and a .500 slugging percentage.
And if Sorrell is unable to go this weekend, Earley is totally confident in Kiel to pick up the slack once again.
"The way (Kiel) is playing, there was never a rush (to get Sorrell back), but I just want to be super diligent," Earley said. "I told him, 'You're going to play a majority of the season,' and I know it sucks right now, especially at the beginning, but we're going to be super smart and cautious with him."
The Aggies will take on Cal Poly at 4 pm CT from Blue Bell Park.
