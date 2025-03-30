Texas A&M Drops Third Straight SEC Series After Loss vs. Kentucky
What began as a weekend of hope and optimism following a comeback win Friday night has instead reverted back to the same old song and dance for the Aggies in conference play for 2025.
After a 14-11 loss Saturday to the Wildcats, Texas A&M dropped the third game of the series Sunday in a curfew-shortened 10-5 loss to Kentucky, a third straight conference series loss to start 2025.
The Aggies now drop to 1-8 against SEC teams, ahead of only the winless Missouri Tigers.
Given that Friday's win marked the team's first (and so far, only) win against SEC opponents in 2025, Texas A&M's chances of even being named in the conversation of regional teams for the 2025 playoffs gradually grow slimmer and slimmer.
And they still have series against Tennessee, LSU, Arkansas, and Texas, all which are ranked in the Top 10 of the D1Baseball poll.
Just like yesterday, Kentucky started the scoring first in the top of the first inning with a double by shortstop Tyler Bell, and the Aggies would answer right back with runs batted in by Caden Sorrell and Bear Harrison to take the early 2-1 lead.
And after that first inning, the Aggie bats would grow ice cold, as the team would only get one additional hit in between the first and seventh innings.
However, Jace LaViolette would tie another Aggie program record, with his two walks in the contest putting him at 140, tying him for the all-time Texas A&M record, just one day after he set the Aggies' program home run record.
The seventh inning saw the team explode for three runs on three hits, but the damage had already been done in the innings between by the Wildcats, and two more runs in the top of the eighth from a Hudson Brown home run and an RBI by Griffin Cameron were the cherry on top as the Wildcats took the series in College Station.
The Aggie offense had a tough matchup against Kentucky pitcher Ben Cleaver, who went 5.2 innings, allowing three hits, two runs, walked two, and struck out seven on 105 pitches thrown.
As for the Aggie pitching, it was Myles Patton's turn to get lit up by the Kentucky bats, allowing eight hits and seven runs in his four innings of work, falling victim to the same fate his fellow lefties Ryan Prager and Justin Lamkin faced this weekend.
The Aggies will host Incarnate Word on Tuesday in College Station, hoping to finish the season strong at this point.