Texas A&M Aggies Star Earns Another Weekly Honor
Junior center fielder Jace LaViolette was on a tear during Texas A&M baseball’s weekend series victory over the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks and he is starting to get the recognition he deserves.
The preseason MLB first overall pick accounted for five home runs over the course of four games and recorded multiple hits in three of the four. His performance earned him SEC Player of the Week nods. His performance was not just good enough to stand out among the players in the conference, but also to stand out among the nation. On Tuesday, LaViolette was named Perfect Game National Player of the Week.
The Katy, Texas native was the anchor of the Aggies’ World Series squad that lost to Tennessee in the final. His efforts earned him the preseason MLB first overall pick title, but was soon stripped of the projection following his start to the 2025 season. LaViolette, just like the rest of the team, struggled to start the new campaign. After getting no-hit in a run-rule loss to Tennessee, the squad turned it around and have been flying past opponents, thanks in part to LaViolette’s red-hot bat.
LaViolette’s resurgence has put A&M in a good spot to make a run in the postseason. The Aggies were once 1-9 to start conference play, but have since turned their campaign around and now hold an 8-10 record in SEC play.
The Fightin’ Farmers, led by LaViolette and sophomore first baseman Blake Binderup, look to bring their explosive offense to Austin when they face the No.1 Texas Longhorns and former coach Jim Schlossnagle in a weekend series. The matchup will mark the first meeting between the two squads since Schlossnagle departed from Aggieland the day after losing the World Series Final.