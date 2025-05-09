Texas A&M Aggies Star Praises Pitching Ahead Of Missouri Series
Texas A&M baseball’s Saturday starting left-handed pitcher Justin Lamkin spoke to the media ahead of the team’s last regular season home series against the Missouri Tigers.
While the Aggies struggled to start the season, their starting pitching has been the heart and soul of the team.
”I think starting pitching sets the tone early, even for the offense,” Lamkin said. “If we can, starting with that first inning, throw up a zero and get our guys in the dugout as quick as possible, I think that builds great momentum.”
With the slow start to the 2025 campaign and not meeting the high expectations placed on the team when they were ranked No. 1 going into the season, Lamkin had to fight some battles off the mound as well and discussed what works well for him.
“Letting the past go and king of staying in the present moment is what clicked for me and kind of realizing is right now and there’s no need to get caught up in what went on,” Lamkin said. “Nothing changes on a start day. It’s the same thing. It just happens to be the day that people get to come watch you do it.”
During his time in Aggieland, Lamkin has seen three pitching coaching changes. His freshman year, he learned from Nate Yeskie before he took off for LSU. In his sophomore campaign, Lamkin was a part of “The Arm Farm” as he learned from now-Texas pitching coach Max Weiner. Since Weiner’s departure, former Washington head coach Jason Kelly manages the arms in Aggieland.
“It’s cool to see how far I’ve come and how much I developed,” Lamkin said. “Ever since [Jason Kelly] got here I built a really good relationship super fast and I felt super comfortable with him.”
The Tigers have yet to win a conference game this season but have had plenty of opportunities. There have been multiple games against quality opponents that they just have not been able to finish.
”They’re clawing,” Lamkin said. “They want to win really bad and I mean its the SEC. Anybody can beat anybody and we got to treat it just like any other game.”