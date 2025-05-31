Texas A&M Star Slugger Gavin Grahovac Announces Decision For Next Season
Texas A&M Aggies fans got some huge news on on Friday.
Star third-baseman Gavin Grahovac is staying put and will return to Aggieland for the upcoming season.
Grahovac broke the news to TexAgs’ Ryan Brauninger just a day after athletic director Trev Alberts announced that head coach Michael Earley would be back for a second season.
Before that announcement, there was serious doubt about the team’s future. Many wondered if key players like Grahovac would stick around had Earley been let go. After all, Grahovac originally committed to A&M in 2023 while Earley was still the pitching coach and he’s been one of his strongest supporters ever since.
In his freshman year, he had a breakout season, breaking the Texas A&M single-season freshman record with 23 homers and 66 RBIs.
He earned 2024 SEC Freshman of the Year honors and played a key role in helping the Aggies reach the College World Series.
But his sophomore campaign was cut short. After just six starts, a shoulder injury sidelined him for the season, contributing to A&M’s historic collapse.
Still, there should be plenty of optimism for the upcoming season.
Grahovac has been vocal in his support of Earley, even reposting a recent message from teammate Jace LaViolette that read: “We will never stop fighting, especially for [Michael Earley]. I think we’ll all run through a brick wall for that guy if he tells us to.”
With Grahovac returning, a top-five recruiting class on the way, and several starters expected back, the pieces are in place for a bounce-back season.
And it’ll need to be just that. After an abysmal first year, Earley enters 2025 firmly on the hot seat.