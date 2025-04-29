Texas A&M Aggies vs. Lamar Cardinals: How to Watch, Listen
The Texas A&M Aggies return home to College Station for their midweek game against the Lamar Cardinals, after what was a hard-fought weekend in Austin against the Texas Longhorns.
A hard-fought weekend still turned into quite a forgetful one for Michael Earley and crew, as they were swept by the Longhorns and former coach Jim Schlossnagle in three straight one-run games, all of which produced the go-ahead runs in the latter third of the ball games.
Friday night and Saturday afternoon saw low-scoring efforts from the two teams, with scores of 2-1 and 3-2, respectively.
Saturday's game also saw Aggie first baseman Gavin Kash ejected from the contest after a shouting match with Texas' Will Gasparino, who have some history dating back to Kash's time at Texas Tech, a move that was criticized by many.
Sunday afternoon saw the Aggies get out to a 4-2 lead entering the sixth inning, but the Longhorns would plate three runs and after trading solo home runs, Texas came out on top 6-5 to sweep the first-ever SEC series between the two Lone Star rivals and cool down the Aggies' red-hot winning streak they've been on as of late.
Though their momentum hit a bit of a roadblock this past weekend, the Aggies are still projected to make it to the NCAA Regionals in hopes of returning to the College World Series, and there is still time for them to improve on what they've done up to this point.
They can start by besting the Cardinals tonight, and here is how you can watch and listen to the game:
WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Lamar Cardinals
WHERE: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, College Station, TX
WHEN: Tuesday, April 29, 2025, 6:00 PM
HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network
HOW TO LISTEN: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 190