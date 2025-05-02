All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 2 LSU Tigers: How to Watch, Listen

The Aggies will look to get back on their conference hot streak against the Tigers.

Aaron Raley

Jun 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) hits a home run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Jun 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) hits a home run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Texas A&M Aggies return home to College Station for the weekend to take on the No. 2 LSU Tigers, their first home weekend series since the magical three-game sweep against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Aggies are fresh off a 13-6 win against the Lamar Cardinals in their midweek matchup Tuesday night, and the No. 2 Tigers made easy work of Southeastern Louisiana, winning 15-2 in a mercy rule-shortened game.

After being swept by the top-ranked Texas Longhorns in Austin last weekend, the Aggies now sit with a 25-19 record, 8-13 against SEC teams, but still ride high after series wins against the then top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, South Carolina Gamecocks, and No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks before their momentum was halted in the Texas capital.

earley
Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley talks to an official during the Lone Star Showdown against Texas at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday, April 25, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers currently hold the No. 2 rank in the weekly D1Baseball rankings, coming off series wins against the No. 21 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers. The Tigers boast a 37-9 record, and a 14-7 record against SEC opponents.

The Tigers got the best of the Aggies in Baton Rouge last year, winning the series 2-1, but Texas A&M still holds the edge in the all-time record, 32-30-1, but the series is knotted at 17 in games between the two since they've both been part of the SEC.

Here is how to watch and listen to the weekend series:

WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 2 LSU Tigers

WHERE: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, College Station, TX

WHEN: Friday, May 2 at 6:00 PM, Saturday, May 3 at 2:00 PM, and Sunday, May 4 at 1:00 PM

HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network

HOW TO LISTEN: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 190

feed

Published
Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

Home/Baseball