Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 2 LSU Tigers: How to Watch, Listen
The Texas A&M Aggies return home to College Station for the weekend to take on the No. 2 LSU Tigers, their first home weekend series since the magical three-game sweep against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The Aggies are fresh off a 13-6 win against the Lamar Cardinals in their midweek matchup Tuesday night, and the No. 2 Tigers made easy work of Southeastern Louisiana, winning 15-2 in a mercy rule-shortened game.
After being swept by the top-ranked Texas Longhorns in Austin last weekend, the Aggies now sit with a 25-19 record, 8-13 against SEC teams, but still ride high after series wins against the then top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, South Carolina Gamecocks, and No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks before their momentum was halted in the Texas capital.
The Tigers currently hold the No. 2 rank in the weekly D1Baseball rankings, coming off series wins against the No. 21 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers. The Tigers boast a 37-9 record, and a 14-7 record against SEC opponents.
The Tigers got the best of the Aggies in Baton Rouge last year, winning the series 2-1, but Texas A&M still holds the edge in the all-time record, 32-30-1, but the series is knotted at 17 in games between the two since they've both been part of the SEC.
Here is how to watch and listen to the weekend series:
WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 2 LSU Tigers
WHERE: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, College Station, TX
WHEN: Friday, May 2 at 6:00 PM, Saturday, May 3 at 2:00 PM, and Sunday, May 4 at 1:00 PM
HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network
HOW TO LISTEN: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 190