Texas A&M Aggies vs. Tarleton State Texans: How to Watch, Listen
The Texas A&M Aggies baseball team will stay at home at Blue Bell Park for their midweek matchup against the Tarleton State Texans.
The Aggies suit up as one of, if not the hottest team in the Southeastern Conference, currently on a six-game winning streak, which includes five straight wins against SEC schools.
After two monumental victories against the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers, which saw the team run rule the reigning national champions in the finale, the Ags followed it up with another run ruling against the Sam Houston State Bearkats in Huntsville last Tuesday, before their mind-boggling against the South Carolina Gamecocks that saw the team's first conference sweep thanks to two walk-off home runs on the weekend, the latter of which was a grand slam by Kaeden Kent that capped off the largest comeback in the history of Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.
While the Aggies thrived in their conference series against the Gamecocks, the Texans had one to forget against the UT Arlington Mavericks, victims of a sweep themselves.
The Texans currently sit with a 15-22 overall record, including a 3-6 record against conference opponents and a 2-8 away record.
Here is how to watch and listen to the midweek contest between the two Lone Star schools:
WHO: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Tarleton State Texans
RECORDS: Texas A&M: 20-15 (6-9 SEC), Tarleton State 15-22 (3-6 UAC)
Pitchers: Gavin Lyons (Texas A&M), Parrish Beagle (Tarleton)
WHEN: Tuesday, April 15, 2025, 6:00 PM
WHERE: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, College Station, TX
Television/Streaming: SEC Network
Radio: 1150 AM/93.7 FM, TAMU Sports Network