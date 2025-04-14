Michael Earley Had Emotional Reaction to Texas A&M's Epic Comeback
The Texas A&M Aggies added a couple more chapters to the "Olsen Magic" book this past weekend in their series against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
After Caden Sorrell launched an opposite field walk-off home run to end Thursday night's game in the 10th inning, the Aggies followed up with an offensive onslaught that resulted in a 17-0 victory Friday night in seven innings.
But it was Saturday that was by far the highlight of the entire series.
After a seven-run fifth inning and a four-run sixth inning gave the Gamecocks a 12-2 lead, the Aggies mounted a seemingly impossible comeback, scoring one run in the sixth inning, two in both the seventh and eighth innings.
Then in the ninth inning, after Hayden Schott delivered a grand slam to bring the score to 12-11, Kaeden Kent would slam the door shut on the entire weekend with a no-doubt grand slam towards the train tracks to give the Aggies the 15-12 victory, their sixth consecutive win and first conference series sweep in 2025.
It was the comeback of a lifetime, the largest in the history of Blue Bell Park and one that head coach Michael Earley can't get enough of.
In an interview with TexAgs, Coach Earley admitted to the emotions that the Saturday game brought to him, and that, probably like many Aggie fans since then, has had the moments from the game on repeat.
"That was the most emotional I have ever been after a game," Earley said. "I have watched the highlights probably 100 times."
And rightfully so. If you had told an A&M baseball fan that a comeback like this was possible about a month ago, they most likely would have disagreed with you.
The Aggies will look to continue their hot streak as they take on Tarleton State Tuesday night at Blue Bell Park, as a series with the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville awaits the team this weekend.